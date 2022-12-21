Biden said it was ‘shockingly gracious’ of Trump to follow tradition and write him a letter before leaving the Oval Office, new book claims

Biden stated it was “shockingly gracious” of Trump to depart him a letter within the Oval Workplace.

That is in keeping with a forthcoming e-book on the Biden presidency, written by Chris Whipple.

Biden stated Trump’s letter was “very gracious and beneficiant,” per an extract obtained by Politico.

Per presidential custom, outgoing US presidents go away a letter for his or her successor on the Resolute Desk within the Oval Workplace earlier than leaving the White Home.

It is a custom former President Donald Trump adopted as he left the Oval Workplace — and a transfer President Joe Biden described as “shockingly gracious,” in keeping with an excerpt of Chris Whipple’s forthcoming e-book, “The Battle of His Life: Inside Joe Biden’s White Home.” Politico obtained an advance copy of the e-book.

“That was very gracious and beneficiant … Shockingly gracious,” Biden stated of the transfer, per Politico’s excerpt of Whipple’s e-book.

In a press release to Politico on the e-book, White Home spokesperson Robyn Patterson stated: “We respect that there will likely be no scarcity of books written concerning the administration containing all kinds of claims.”

“We do not plan to have interaction in confirmations or denials in the case of the specifics of these claims. The creator didn’t give us an opportunity to confirm the supplies which might be attributed right here,” Patterson added.

A spokesman for Trump and representatives on the White Home press workplace didn’t instantly reply to Insider’s requests for remark despatched outdoors common enterprise hours.

Biden first revealed in January 2021 that Trump had left him a letter. This was after Trump snubbed Biden’s inauguration and refused to concede the election whereas persevering with to repeat baseless claims of widespread voter fraud.

“The president wrote a really beneficiant letter,” Biden instructed reporters on January 20, 2021. “As a result of it was personal, I cannot speak about it till I discuss to him, but it surely was beneficiant.”

Trump additionally spoke briefly concerning the letter on a March 2021 episode of the podcast “The Fact with Lisa Boothe.”

“Mainly I needed him luck, and you realize, it was a few pages lengthy, and it was from the center. As a result of I need to see him do properly,” Trump stated.

On a February 17 episode of the podcast, “Actually! with Gown Lowe,” Jen Psaki, the then-White Home press secretary, described the second Biden discovered Trump’s letter.

“Earlier than I did my first briefing, I used to be within the Oval Workplace, speaking with him concerning the briefing and something he wished me to convey or what I anticipated,” Psaki stated. “And I stated, ‘You recognize, I believe you are going to be requested concerning the letter that the previous president left you.’ And he stated, ‘Oh, did he go away me a letter?'”

Psaki stated Biden learn the letter in entrance of her, however was a “stylish man” and stored the contents to himself.

“It was lengthy,” Psaki stated of the letter. “The script from the place I may see was very beautiful.”

Learn the unique article on Enterprise Insider