Biden reaches vaccine target late | free press

Washington (AP) – The United States has reached a vaccination target announced about a month late by US President Joe Biden. As of Monday, 70 percent of all adults had received at least one vaccine dose, according to data from the CDC.

“We have enough vaccine for every American who wants one,” says government corona coordinator Jeff Ziens. Anyone who would qualify for a vaccination should now roll up their sleeves and do their part. At the same time, health authorities have issued an urgent warning against the delta variant of the coronavirus.

Independence Day was actually the target date

The 70 percent should actually be reached on July 4 on Independence Day. At the time, however, the target was missed despite numerous vaccination incentives and a large supply of vaccines. In the United States, nearly 50 percent of the total population of about 330 million people has so far been fully vaccinated, and about 58 percent have received at least the first injection. Given the rapidly increasing number of new corona infections, significantly more people in the US have recently been vaccinated again.

At the same time, the number of new corona infections in the country continues to rise. The US has registered an average of about 72,000 new infections per day in recent days. That corresponds to a 44 percent increase from the previous week and is above last summer’s peak, said the head of the US health authority CDC, Rochelle Walensky. The number of hospital admissions and deaths is also increasing. “While we absolutely want to get through this pandemic, Covid-19 is clearly not done with us. And so our fight has to go on a little longer.”

CDC concerned about Delta variant

Walensky warned people in the country about the Delta variant, which was “highly contagious.” “If you get the alpha variant, you can infect two other unvaccinated people. If you get the Delta variant, we estimate you could infect about five other unvaccinated people,” the CDC chief said. That is why it is all the more important to get vaccinated. It is true that people can get infected despite being vaccinated. However, the chance of them getting sick is much smaller.

“No vaccine is 100 percent effective, so vaccine breakthroughs are to be expected,” says US health expert Anthony Fauci. “Most of these infections are asymptomatic or mild.” Even prominent US Senator Lindsey Graham tested positive for the coronavirus despite vaccination. Graham emphasized that his symptoms were mild. “I’m very happy to have been vaccinated, because without it I certainly wouldn’t feel as good as I do now,” the Republican wrote on Twitter.

Highest weekly average since July 4

The US vaccination campaign had stalled since June and authorities had begged people to get vaccinated. In recent weeks, the number of first vaccinations has increased by almost 70 percent, says Corona coordinator Ziens. In the past seven days alone, three million Americans have been vaccinated for the first time. That is the highest weekly average since July 4.