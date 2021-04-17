Biden plays golf for the first time as president | Free press

Biden plays golf for the first time as president | Free press

Former US President Donald Trump went to the golf course nearly 300 times during his tenure. Now his successor Biden also made a round as president for the first time.

Washington (AP) – US President Joe Biden took up golf for the first time since he started his tenure nearly three months ago.

The White House said Biden’s playing partner at Wilmington Country Club was his adviser Steve Ricchetti and the father-in-law of his late son Beau Biden, Ron Olivere. Biden (78) has been playing golf for a long time – but not as passionately as his predecessor Donald Trump (74).

Trump had been criticized repeatedly for spending too much time playing golf as president. According to a count on the Trump Golf Count website, Trump – who owns several golf departments – has been on the golf course nearly 300 times in his four-year term. Biden usually spends his weekends at his home in Wilmington, Delaware, without formal appointments.

Try it for 30 days for € 20.99

Access to all content on freiepresse.de and e-paper. (ends automatically)

Now € 0 instead of € 20.99