Biden Meets With Sunak, Focusing on Support for Ukraine

LONDON — President Biden met with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of Britain on Monday, making a short cease in London on the eve of a NATO summit the place leaders are anticipated to give attention to supporting Ukraine in opposition to the Russian invasion.

Mr. Biden arrived at 10 Downing Road on Monday morning, his first go to to the prime minister’s workplace as president, and was greeted with a heat handshake by Mr. Sunak.

“We’re very privileged and lucky to have you ever right here,” Mr. Sunak mentioned.

“It’s good to be again,” Mr. Biden mentioned. Mr. Biden and Mr. Sunak have met six instances within the final six months, however by no means at 10 Downing Road. The 2 males met for greater than 45 minutes within the constructing’s courtyard. “We’re shifting alongside in a means that’s optimistic. However our relationship is rock strong.”

Jake Sullivan, Mr. Biden’s nationwide safety adviser, instructed reporters on Air Pressure One on Sunday that the 2 leaders would “speak about progress within the battle in Ukraine, and, in fact, to speak a couple of vary of different points from China to local weather to know-how to synthetic intelligence.”