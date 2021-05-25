Biden meets relatives on the anniversary of George Floyd | Free press

George Floyd’s death deeply shook then-presidential candidate Biden. As president of the US, he now welcomes his relatives to the White House on the anniversary of Floyd’s death.

Washington (AP) – A year after the murder of African American George Floyd in a brutal police operation, US President Joe Biden today meets with the relatives of the victim.

Biden will meet with Floyd’s family in Washington on the birthday, the White House said. Floyd’s death on May 25, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, sparked protests against racism and police brutality in the United States for months. Biden was then an American Democratic presidential candidate. He has made the fight against racism one of his greatest concerns.

Biden has also campaigned for a police reform bill named after George Floyd. He has repeatedly urged Congress to pass the bill by the anniversary of Floyd’s death, a timeline that has not been met. The House of Representatives, controlled by the Biden Democrats, passed the bill in March. In the Senate, however, Democrats depend on the votes of multiple Republicans.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said it was a good sign that Democrats and Republicans were continuing to negotiate the police reform bill. Negotiators on both sides reported progress. Biden is still hopeful that he will eventually be able to sign the law.

Among other things, the law states that the federal government must create incentives to prohibit strangulation during police operations. Police officers’ immunity should be limited to facilitate prosecution for the use of force. In addition, a national database for misconduct by the police will be created under the auspices of the Ministry of Justice. This is to make it more difficult for violent police officers to hire other police authorities after their release.

White police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of second-degree murder in Minneapolis in April for the murder of Floyd. The verdict has not yet been announced. The trial of three of Chauvin’s alleged henchmen will begin in March next year. Videos documented Chauvin pressing his knee against Floyd’s neck for over nine minutes a year ago as the 46-year-old begged him to breathe.

Psaki said Biden’s meeting with Floyd’s family would take place behind closed doors to enable “real conversation”. But there will certainly be a message from the president on Floyd’s death.

