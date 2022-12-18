Biden marks 50th anniversary of death of wife, daughter

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden and his household held a personal memorial service Sunday to mark the fiftieth anniversary of the automotive crash that killed his first spouse and their child daughter.

Biden, who had simply been elected to the Senate in November 1972, was not within the automotive when his spouse, 30-year-old Neilia, and their 13-month-old daughter, Naomi, have been broadsided by a tractor-trailer on Dec. 18 of that 12 months as they went out to purchase a Christmas tree. The couple’s two sons, Beau and Hunter, who have been nearly to show 4 and three on the time, have been additionally within the automotive and have been severely injured.

The tragedy nearly prompted Biden, additionally age 30 when the accident occurred, to surrender his fledgling political profession. However on the recommendation of different senators he stayed in workplace, commuting backwards and forwards from Washington to Delaware. Biden’s uncooked openness round grief and his capability to empathize with fellow People who’ve skilled loss have change into defining traits of his political profession.

Biden married Jill Jacobs in 1977 and so they had a daughter, Ashley. Each girls joined him on Sunday, as did Hunter and lots of the president’s grandchildren amongst others at St. Joseph on the Brandywine Roman Catholic Church. After the service, the household walked out towards the graves carrying two massive wreaths.

Beau Biden died of mind most cancers in 2015 at 46. He’s additionally buried on the cemetery.