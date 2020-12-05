Biden: Inauguration will be due to Corona | not a million dollar event Free press

Usually, the inauguration of a new US president is a mass event. Joe Biden has other ideas because of the corona pandemic.

Washington (AP) – US President-elect Joe Biden has put his countrymen in the vote for a significantly altered inauguration due to the corona pandemic.

It is “highly unlikely” that a million people will attend the ceremony on Jan. 20, Biden said Friday (local time) at a news conference in Wilmington, Delaware. “My goal is primarily to protect America and still make people celebrate.”

Biden said there could be a virtual event, as was the case at his Democrats conference this summer. But he cannot yet say exactly what the inauguration will look like. Discussions are currently underway with prominent members of the Congress.

New US presidents traditionally take their oath of office in January following the elections for the Capitol, the Washington capital, Washington. Barack Obama’s first inauguration, in which Biden was sworn in as vice president, drew more spectators in 2009 than any other event before Washington. About 1.8 million people arrived at the time. With Donald Trump, it was significantly less in 2017, even though he claimed the opposite.

Biden has taken the utmost caution in the corona pandemic. The spread of the virus continues to get out of hand in the United States. More than 14.3 million infections have been detected since the start of the pandemic, according to Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore. The death toll is approaching 280,000 – there have been more than 2,500 virus-related deaths per day in recent days.