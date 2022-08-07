Biden faces conflicting demands after Griner verdict.

WASHINGTON — Instantly after a Moscow decide handed down Brittney Griner’s nine-year jail sentence on Thursday, calls grew louder for President Biden to discover a strategy to convey her house, whilst critics fumed that providing to swap prisoners with Moscow rewarded Russian hostage-taking.

The result’s a painful quandary for the Biden administration because it tries to keep up a tough line towards President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia over the conflict in Ukraine.

“There’s nothing good right here,” stated Andrea Schneider, an professional on worldwide battle decision at Cardozo College of Regulation. “It doesn’t matter what Biden does, he’s going to be criticized — both that we’re giving an excessive amount of or we’re not working laborious sufficient.”