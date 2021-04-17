Biden Enforces Trump’s Refugee Admission Limit | Free press

Washington (AP) – Despite his promise to take in more refugees this year, US President Joe Biden is initially sticking to the upper limit set by his predecessor Donald Trump.

He had lowered the limit several times, most recently to 15,000 refugees. In mid-February, Biden’s government had told Congress that the limit for the current fiscal year should be raised to 62,500 people. Friday (local time), however, Biden has only ordered a change to the origin criteria, so that the upper limit imposed by Trump can in any case be exhausted. The Democrats then received a lot of criticism from both his party’s left wing and human rights activists – and there was a turnaround.

Despite the criticism, the White House said there was “some confusion” on the matter. The refugee admission system has been hollowed out so deeply by Republican Trump that the target originally set by Biden seems out of reach for the time being. The president wants to set a new upper limit for the remaining months through September by May 15, Biden spokeswoman Jen Psaki said. The purpose of Friday’s order was simply to allow for additional withdrawals from certain regions immediately.

Several US media accused Biden of taking a hesitant course on this topic. “This is the U-turn from the previous U-turn,” said a CNN journalist, who tends to be more sympathetic to Biden. The New York Times wrote that the White House had “abruptly changed course” because of the criticism.

For the next US fiscal year beginning in October, Biden had pledged to raise the refugee limit to 125,000. This goal remains valid. Trump’s limit of 15,000 people was the lowest since the refugee program was introduced in 1980. Trump was sworn in as president in 2017, the year before his tenure the limit was 85,000 refugees. The refugees are usually checked in their country or region of origin and, if successful, brought to the US by air.

Biden’s Friday order, appearing to give up an increase in the upper limit for the current year, has been vehemently criticized by left-wing Democrats. “Maintaining the Trump administration’s xenophobic and racist policies, including the historically low and sharply fallen ceiling, is just plain wrong,” Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez MP wrote on Twitter.

More than 20 MPs also signed an open letter to Biden calling on him to change course – a blatant form of resistance that has rarely seen since Biden took office. Without change, refugee policy would remain “unacceptably draconian and discriminatory,” the letter said. “We must keep our promises to those who have fled the unimaginably cruel conditions in their home countries and fulfill our goal of providing them with a safe haven so they can start their lives again,” the MPs wrote. The human rights organization Amnesty International also criticized Biden for his actions.

The government of the new US president is also grappling with another challenge when it comes to migration: The number of migrants and refugees arriving to the United States via Mexico’s southern border has recently risen dramatically. These include thousands of unaccompanied minors.