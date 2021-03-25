Biden doubles target: 200 million vaccinations in 100 days | Free press

Washington (AP) – President Joe Biden has doubled his goal for the current US corona vaccination campaign: 200 million vaccinations will be administered in the first 100 days of his tenure.

At his first formal press conference at the White House, the Democrat rejected allegations regarding the increasing numbers of migrants on the US southern border.

The high number of vaccinations is an ambitious but achievable goal, Biden said. “I think we can.” Before taking office on January 20, Biden had promised that at least 100 million vaccinations would be given in his first 100 days as president. The goal was reached at the end of last week, after almost 60 days in office.

No other country in the world has given as many vaccinations as the United States, Biden said. His new target should be reached by mid-April.

After a slow start, the vaccination campaign in the US got off to a quick start. According to the CDC’s health authority, 130 million vaccinations have been given since mid-December – 115 million of them during Biden’s tenure alone. Currently, between two and three million vaccine doses are administered daily: Biden’s goal of 200 million vaccinations by mid-April is therefore ambitious.

According to the CDC, so far more than 85 million people in the US have received at least the first dose, 46.3 million have already been fully vaccinated. The US uses the Moderna and Biontech / Pfizer vaccines, which are injected into two doses, and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is fully effective after just one dose. The Biontech / Pfizer vaccine can be injected in the US from the age of 16.

Biden’s government has pledged to have enough vaccine for all approximately 260 million adults in the country by the end of May. In total, about 330 million people live in the US.

As for migration, the US president rejected the allegations. Instead, he made allegations against his predecessor Donald Trump. The Republican had dismantled important parts of the US asylum system, Biden criticized regarding the number of beds for unaccompanied migrant minors. The Democrat added that the number of migrants, especially from Central America on the US southern border, is increasing every year around this time – and not because he’s a “nice guy.”

Biden’s government is under increasing pressure over the dramatic increase in the number of migrants arriving at the southern border of the United States – especially as there are more and more unaccompanied minors among them. Biden entrusted the matter to Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday.

Republicans accuse the Democratic president of causing a border crisis with his more liberal migration policies. Biden’s government speaks of “challenges” and avoids the term crisis.

The Biden government has asked migrants from Central America not to come to the United States until further notice. It was said Wednesday from US government circles: “The border is not open.” Based on regulations in the pandemic, the Department of Homeland Security continues to reject adult migrants and most families detained at the border. However, unaccompanied minors are not returned for humanitarian reasons. According to government figures, there are currently more than 4,900 children in CBP-owned facilities.

Ultimately, due to depleted capacities, the transfer of children from border police facilities to those of the Ministry of Health did not always take place within the statutory time limit of 72 hours. According to the latest CBP information, his employees had picked up 100,441 people trying to cross the southern border in February – 28 percent more than in the previous month and nearly three times as many as in February last year. 72,113 migrants were thus returned. According to the Dutch DPA, the number of unaccompanied minors has increased from 3,490 in February 2020 to 9,457 last month.