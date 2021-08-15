Biden defends trigger – endless presence unacceptable | free press

US President Biden has once again defended the withdrawal of US troops, despite the advance of the Islamist Taliban in Afghanistan. “Five more years wouldn’t have made a difference.”

Washington (AP) – US President Joe Biden has once again defended the withdrawal of US troops from the crisis state, despite the rapid advance of the Islamist and militant Taliban in Afghanistan.

“Another five or so years of US military presence would have made no difference if the Afghan military cannot or will not keep its own country,” the president said in a statement on Saturday. An endless American presence in the midst of a civil war in another country was unacceptable to him.

“I was the fourth president to lead a US force in Afghanistan — two Republicans, two Democrats,” Biden said. He would “not pass this war on to a fifth president”.

Since the beginning of the withdrawal of US and NATO forces in May, the Islamic Taliban have made huge gains in territory and have now taken the city of Mazar-i-Sharif in the north. The US military wanted to leave Afghanistan at the end of August.