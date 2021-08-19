Biden: “Chaos” in Kabul inevitable as US troops withdraw | free press

Washington (AP) – US President Joe Biden said the chaos at the Kabul airport after the Taliban came to power was inevitable given the planned troop withdrawal.

Biden said in an interview with ABC television that he did not know how it would have been possible to manage the withdrawal from Afghanistan given the situation “without chaos”.

When asked if the US government made mistakes or if the situation could have been handled better, Biden replied: “No. I don’t think we’d make it in a way (…) to get out without chaos. I don’t know how to do that.”

When asked about videos of Afghans trying to cling to a US transport plane on the runway, Biden said he realized at the time that the US military needs to quickly regain control of the airport. “And we did.” About 4,500 American soldiers are now stationed there to secure the airport and organize evacuations.

Biden did not rule out that US troops to evacuate Americans could remain in Kabul after August 31. “If there are still American citizens, we’ll stay until we get them all gone,” Biden said in an interview with ABC television on Wednesday. It now depends on how things go in the coming days and whether 5000 to 7000 people can fly out per day. “If that’s the case, they’re all gone.”

Of the Afghan aid workers, Biden said: “It is our duty to take out everyone we can get and everyone who should be taken out.” Biden spoke of about 50,000 to 65,000 helpers, including their families. The goal is still to complete the evacuation by August 31. If that doesn’t work, it will have to be checked who is still there. Originally, the military wanted to complete the withdrawal from Afghanistan by the end of August.

Biden also indicated that there were problems with the evacuation of Afghans from Kabul because of the actions of the Taliban. The Islamists would show cooperation and allow American citizens and embassy employees to leave the country, Biden said in an interview with ABC television. However, regarding the evacuation of former Afghan employees of the US authorities and armed forces, Biden said it was “slightly more difficult” to get them out.

The Taliban have set up checkpoints in front of the airport under their control in Kabul. According to reports, many Afghans, but also some foreigners, have not been admitted to the airport by them. The US government even warns Americans that they cannot guarantee their safety on the way to the airport. The airport itself is now controlled by the US military. According to the military, the commander of the American forces there has regular contact with the Taliban leader, who has the upper hand over the area around the airport.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told the Pentagon on Wednesday that the military will “do everything in our power” to defuse the situation and ensure people can proceed to the airport. However, he stressed that it was not possible for the US military to expand its operations to Kabul. Austin indicated that this would require significantly more troops, which was difficult given the schedule. “And how long will it take to bring in these troops?” he asked at a news conference. Originally, the military wanted to complete the withdrawal from Afghanistan by August.