Biden calls ’emergency’ meeting after missile hits Poland

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — President Joe Biden convened an “emergency” assembly of the Group of Seven and NATO leaders in Indonesia Wednesday morning for consultations after NATO-ally Poland mentioned a “Russian-made” missile killed two folks within the japanese a part of its nation close to the Ukraine border.

Biden, who was woke up in a single day by employees with the information of the missile explosion whereas in Indonesia for the Group of 20 summit, referred to as Polish President Andrzej Duda early Wednesday to specific his “deep condolences” for the lack of life. Biden promised on Twitter “full U.S help for and help with Poland’s investigation,” and “reaffirmed america’ ironclad dedication to NATO.”

Assembly at a big spherical desk in a ballroom in his lodge, the U.S. president hosted the leaders of the G-7, which incorporates Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the European Union, together with the president of the European Council and the prime ministers of NATO allies Spain and the Netherlands.

Biden replied “no” to reporters who requested if he would offer an replace on the scenario in Poland.

An announcement from the Polish International Ministry recognized the missile as being made in Russia. However Poland’s president, Duda, was extra cautious about its origin, saying that officers didn’t know for certain who fired it or the place it was made. He mentioned it was “most likely” Russian-made, however that’s being nonetheless verified. If confirmed, it will be the primary time for the reason that invasion of Ukraine {that a} Russian weapon got here down on a NATO nation.

The inspiration of the NATO alliance is the precept that an assault towards one member is an assault on all of them.