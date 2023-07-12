Biden Braces NATO for Long Conflict With Russia, Making Cold War Parallel

President Biden concluded a gathering of NATO allies on Wednesday in Vilnius, Lithuania, with an tackle to that nation, and the world, evaluating the battle to expel Russia from Ukraine with the Chilly Conflict battle for freedom in Europe, and promising “we won’t waver” regardless of how lengthy the struggle continues.

His speech appeared to be getting ready People and NATO international locations for a confrontation that would go on for years, placing it within the context of momentous conflicts in Europe’s war-torn previous. And he solid it as a take a look at of wills with President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia, who has proven no real interest in giving up on an invasion that has not gone in keeping with plan, however has locked him in a struggle of attrition.

“Putin nonetheless wrongly believes that he can outlast Ukraine,” Mr. Biden stated, describing the Russian chief as a person who made an enormous strategic mistake in invading a neighboring nation and now could be doubling down. “In spite of everything this time Putin nonetheless doubts our endurance. He’s making a foul wager.”

The speech, at Vilnius College, got here after a collection of vital victories for Mr. Biden as NATO’s de facto chief, at a time of speedy change for the alliance.