Biden blasted for telling reporter the economy is ‘strong as hell’ while eating ice cream in Portland

A day after President Joe Biden drew criticism from conservatives on social media for giving unsolicited relationship recommendation to a younger teen woman in California, the president is once more in scorching water for claiming the “economic system is powerful as hell.”

The remark got here throughout a dialog with a reporter at a Baskin Robbins in Portland, Oregon, who requested the president if he had any fear concerning the power of the U.S. greenback amid rising inflation.

With a chocolate chip ice cream cone in his hand, Biden answered: “I’m not involved concerning the power of the greenback. I’m involved about the remainder of the world. Our economic system is powerful as hell.”

US President Joe Biden stops for ice cream at Baskin Robbins in Portland, Oregon, October 15, 2022.

He added: “Inflation is worldwide. It’s worse off than it’s in the US. So the issue is the shortage of financial progress and sound coverage in different international locations not a lot ours.”

“It’s worldwide inflation. It’s consequential,” Biden additionally stated.

The remark got here instantly after Biden criticized UK Prime Minister Liz Truss’s financial plan as “a mistake.”

“I used to be not the one one which thought it was a mistake,” he stated. “I believe the concept of slicing taxes on the super-wealthy at a time when — anyway, I disagreed with the coverage however that’s as much as Nice Britian to make that judgment, not me.”

Biden visited Portland Friday as a part of a three-state tour within the Western U.S. to rally turnout for the upcoming midterm elections. Biden additionally visited California and intends to go to Colorado earlier than heading again to Washington, D.C.

His go to to Portland was notably notable as Democrats are able to doubtlessly lose the governor’s mansion for the primary time in a long time, drawing consideration from the White Home.

A Democrat has ruled from Mahonia Corridor in Salem for the reason that Nineteen Eighties however two Democrats within the race — Betsy Johnson and Tina Kotek — might find yourself splitting the vote potential leading to Republican Christine Drazan profitable, some specialists say.

Whereas the Democratic Occasion formally acknowledges Kotek as its nominee, Johnson nonetheless has double-digit help in polls and will play spoiler within the race.

Biden on Saturday urged voters to again Kotek.

She’s “articulate, robust, [and a] dedicated lady” the president stated at a reception for Kotek, Reuters reported.

Biden’s remark concerning the economic system comes a day after he hovered intently behind a teen woman and instructed her to not severely date till she turned 30.

“Now an important factor I informed my daughters and granddaughters — no severe guys till you’re 30!” Biden stated to the unknown younger lady following a speech at Irvine Valley Faculty in Irvine, California.

“Okay,” she responded.

“I’ll preserve that in thoughts,” she added as Biden hovered simply inches from her face.

Video of the alternate was posted on Twitter by reporter Kalen D’Almeida, who claimed members of the Secret Service tried to forestall him from filming.