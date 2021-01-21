Biden begins tenure by dismantling Trump’s estate | Free press

Washington (AP) – Immediately after taking office, new US President Joe Biden began dismantling the highly controversial decisions made by his predecessor Donald Trump.

Biden initiated the return to the Paris climate accord, halted the US’s departure from the World Health Organization (WHO) and lifted an entry ban on people from Muslim countries. Apart from concrete measures, after a few hours it became clear that Biden wanted to design a completely different style than Trump in the White House.

INTERNATIONAL COOPERATION

In his inaugural address at the Capitol, Biden promised, “We will restore our alliances and work with the world.” Shortly afterwards, he took the first steps towards this: he started the return to the Paris climate agreement. The United States officially left in early November – a year after the Trump administration announced its withdrawal from the landmark deal. According to the UN, the United States will be part of the treaty again from 19 February. Biden says he wants America to become a leading nation in the fight against global warming.

Biden also relies on international cooperation in dealing with the corona pandemic. On Wednesday, he halted Trump’s departure from the World Health Organization in the midst of the global crisis. With respected American immunologist Anthony Fauci as head of the delegation, the new government plans to participate in another WHO meeting on Thursday.

CORONA PANDEMIC

In the fight against the corona pandemic, Biden also relies on stricter rules – he ordered a mask requirement for the next 100 days. However, it only applies to locations within federal jurisdiction, such as federal agency buildings, planes and trains and buses in interstate traffic.

Biden made fighting the pandemic one of his most important tasks. The virus is still spreading out of control in the United States. More than 400,000 people have died in the United States since the start of the pandemic. Biden wanted to take further measures in the coming days to deal with the crisis.

MIGRATION

Biden also proved that he wants to distance himself from Trump’s rigorous anti-migration course. He lifted the entry ban Trump had imposed on people from several predominantly Muslim countries, issued a week after taking office in 2017. A few hours after he was sworn in, Biden also sent a bill to Congress. According to the new White House spokeswoman, Jen Psaki, it stipulates, among other things, that people without a residence permit in the US should be given the opportunity to obtain a residence permit – and eventually also American citizenship.

Biden also instructed the Homeland Security Department to take steps to secure a program to protect about 700,000 young migrants from deportation. Biden also withdrew the financial basis for a project close to Trump’s heart: the construction of a wall on the border with Mexico.

THE NEW SOUND

Biden entered with a call for unity and reconciliation – also in contrast to his predecessor. “I will be a president to all Americans,” Biden promised in his inaugural address to the high-security Capitol, which had been stormed two weeks earlier by violent Trump supporters. Biden said he would fight for those who didn’t support him in the election as well as for those who did. It is not a candidate’s victory that is being celebrated, but the victory of democracy. “Democracy has triumphed.”

Biden required his employees to be aware of their duty to the people and urged them to treat each other with respect. “If you ever work with me and I hear that you don’t respect another colleague, put someone down. I promise I’ll fire you on the spot, ”Biden said. For his part, he promised to admit his own mistakes and deal with them openly.

The new White House also promised transparency and fair dealing with journalists. Spokeswoman Psaki announced that she wanted to revive the daily press conferences at the White House. Traditionally, press conferences in the White House took place on weekdays. Under Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump, they existed only sporadically – if at all. Trump’s spokesmen had a tense relationship with the White House press corps, but were all the more loyal to Trump.

TRUMPS MESSAGE

Biden and Trump did not cross paths at the White House on Wednesday – Trump had already left for Florida the morning before Biden was sworn in. He was the first president since Andrew Johnson in 1869 to miss his successor’s inauguration ceremony. Trump didn’t break with one tradition: he left Biden a note in the president’s office before leaving the White House.

“The president has written a very benevolent letter,” Biden said. Since the letter is a personal matter, he doesn’t want to talk about it until he’s spoken to Trump. In 1989, US President Ronald Reagan established the tradition of leaving a letter to the successor in office in the Oval Office.