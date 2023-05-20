Biden and G7 Summit Partners Struggle for Support Back Home

They arrive from far corners of the globe, converse totally different languages, span the ideological spectrum and vary in age from 43 to 80. However one factor President Biden and the opposite leaders of the Group of seven assembly in Japan this weekend have in widespread? They’re not all that fashionable at house.

For Mr. Biden and his counterparts from the world’s main industrial powers, it’s an age of democratic discontent when electorates appear perpetually dissatisfied with the presidents and prime ministers they’ve chosen. Every chief is in sizzling water for various causes, however their shared struggles spotlight the fragility of free societies in a time of deep political and cultural divisions.

That has made this 12 months’s summit assembly in Hiroshima, Japan, one thing of a “lonely hearts membership,” within the phrase of 1 specialist, the place unloved leaders can commiserate over their home troubles and commerce concepts for the way to get again into the nice graces of their voters. Just a few days away from house to interact friends on the world stage could be a welcome reduction for battered leaders, an opportunity to strut and posture and play the position of statesman shaping the forces of historical past.

However their troubles have a approach of following them and may restrict their choices and affect. Mr. Biden began his morning on the opening day of the three-day assembly on Friday not with an elevated dialogue of political affairs however with a half-hour cellphone name again to Washington to examine on negotiations with Republicans over the extra prosaic but profoundly consequential problems with spending and debt. He ended the day by skipping out about 90 minutes early from the leaders’ gala dinner on Miyajima island to take one other name from house on the spending talks.