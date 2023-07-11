Biden Administration Is Quietly Debating Whether to Send Ukraine ATACMS Missiles

Britain despatched long-range “Storm Shadow” cruise missiles to Ukraine in Might. And France pledged a cargo of the identical missiles, which it calls SCALPs, as NATO leaders gathered in Lithuania on Tuesday.

However for now at the least, america remains to be hesitant to ship Ukraine any of its restricted inventory of long-range Military Tactical Missile Programs — often known as ATACMS, or “assault ‘ems” — even because the Biden administration acknowledges that Kyiv’s forces are operating dangerously low on different munitions in its counteroffensive towards Russia.

Ukraine has lengthy coveted the ATACMS, which have a variety of about 190 miles, or about 40 miles greater than the missiles France and Britain are offering.

The Pentagon has maintained that Ukraine at the moment doesn’t want ATACMS, which might have the ability to attain behind enemy traces, together with in Russia and occupied Crimea.