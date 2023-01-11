Biden addresses computer outage that forced FAA to stop all U.S. departures
Departing the White Home on Wednesday morning, President Biden mentioned he had been in communication with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg in regards to the pc outage that pressured the Federal Aviation Administration to halt all home air departures. Biden mentioned the reason for the pc failure was nonetheless unknown. Simply earlier than 9 a.m. ET, the FAA mentioned, “Regular air visitors operations are resuming regularly” and that the bottom cease had been lifted.