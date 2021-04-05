Bicycle Tire Market Insights, Size, Future Growth, Demand, Share, Competitive Analysis by Top Players and Forecasts to 2027

Market Study Report LLC: The Report 2020-2027 Global Bicycle Tire Market Report explores the essential factors of the Bicycle Tire market considering such as industry situations, market demands, market players adopted business strategies and their growth scenario. The Global Bicycle Tire market has been separated by this report based on the key players profiles, Type, Application and Regions.

Global Bicycle Tire Market Size to reach USD 9.06 billion by 2027. Global Bicycle Tire Market is valued approximately USD 5.6 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.2% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

A bicycle tires is a tire that fits into a bicycle, unicycle, tricycle, quadracycle, bicycle trailer, or trailer bike wheel. They can also be used on wheelchairs and hand cycles, especially in racing. Bicycle tire provide a significant suspension source, generate the lateral forces required to balance and turn and generate the longitudinal forces necessary for propulsion and braking. The global Bicycle tire market driven by rising health awareness, increased sedentary lifestyle, increased cycling sports and promotional efforts undertaken by the governments.

The rise in riding bicycles is the key driver for the bicycle tire market. For instance, according to Statista, in 2016, around 12.4 percent of Americans cycled on a regular basis. The number of cyclists’ riders in the U.S. has increased over the past three years from around 43 million to 47.5 million in 2017. Moreover, Fluctuating Raw Material Prices would restrain the market growth.

Major market player included in this report are:

Trek Bicycle Corporation

Challenge Tires

Rene Herse Cycles

The Continental Corporation.

PT INDUSTRI KARET DELI

Diamondback Bicycles.

DONNELLY CYCLING

Duro Tire & Wheel Corp.

Ere Research

The regional analysis of global Bicycle Tire Market size is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms increased cycling sports and promotional efforts undertaken by the governments. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising health awareness, increased sedentary lifestyle would create lucrative growth prospects for the Bicycle Tire Market across Asia-Pacific region.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Bicycle Type:

Mountain

Hybrid

Electric

Comfort

Youth

Cruiser

Road

By Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

By Sales Channel:

OEM

Aftermarket

