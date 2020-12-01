Bicycle Market 2020: Size Rising Growth, Share, Growing Demand & Trends, Regional Analysis and Top Manufacturers

The Objective of the “Global Bicycle Market” report is to depict the trends and upcoming for the Bicycle Market industry over the forecast years. Bicycle Market report data has been gathered from industry specialists/experts. Although the market size of the market is studied and predicted from 2020 to 2027 mulling over 2019 as the base year of the market study. Attentiveness for the market has increased in recent decades due to development and improvement in the innovation.

The new models that have created a new dynamics in the market have been launched by leading market players. The key players have segmented the market and have introduced the bicycles according to the requirements of the customers. The trending models of hybrid bicycles, road bicycles, e-bicycles, all-terrain bicycles, mountain bikes, fitness bikes, cyclocross, and others have to lead to capturing more market.

The introduction of new and advanced technologies like dockless bicycle-sharing systems, GPS having the navigation features, keyless entry, sharing access to the bicycle, and tracking activities like the number of calories burnt are boon to the industry. The key players of this segment are merging with other companies like Strava, MyFitnessPal, Bit lock, and others for providing the applications connected to the bicycle with amazing features. The foldable e-bikes are becoming a trend in the market like Europe and are providing huge opportunities in other markets as well. These technologies are to be the future of urban mobility.

With the varying demand in the bicycle market, the manufacturers are lately focusing on the models, which can increase their market share. The key market players have insights about technological impact on the generation Z and how the latest trend in the market can be beneficial for them. The flexibility in the variants of the bicycles, safety consciousness, and the comfort requirement of the customers has been affecting the growth of the market positively.

Regions Covered: North America (U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Middle East, Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of LAMEA)

The key players of global bicycle industry profiled in the report include Trek Bicycle Corporation, Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Accell Group, Dorel Industries Inc., Merida Industries, Derby Cycle AG, Guangdong Tandem Industries Co. Ltd., Atlas Cycle Industries Ltd., The Bicycle Escape, Track and Trail, Bianchi.

Key Benefits of the Report:

• This study presents the analytical depiction of the Bicycle Market industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the Bicycle Market share.

• The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global Bicycle Market growth scenario.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

• The report provides a detailed Bicycle Market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

○ Lockdown Scenario

○ Production Hampered

○ Impaired Supply Chain

○ Regulatory Hurdles

