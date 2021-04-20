Bicycle Lights Market Report By Material, Application and Geography – Forecast To 2027

“

Bicycle LightsBicycle Lights are useful when intending on cycling after dark. It’s a legal requirement to have a white light at the front and a red and the rear, and it’s dangerous to ride without them. Besides, bicycle light is also considered a sensible idea to use a beam in the day time too, to aid visibility.

In the last several years, global market of Bicycle Lights developed rapidly as the legal require. In 2016, the global actual sales is about 15 million units.

The global average price of Bicycle Lights is in the increasing trend, from 14.2 USD/unit in 2012 to 15.23 USD/unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in increasing trend in the following five years.

Europe region is the largest consumption market of Bicycle Lights, with a sales market share nearly 36.34% in 2016. North America is the second largest consumption market of Bicycle Lights, enjoying sales market share nearly 28.08% in 2016.

Market concentration degree is not high. The top 5 players just account for nearly 30% market share. While there are thousands of players with a small shipment.

The Bicycle Lights Industry Report indicates that the global market size of Bicycle Lights was XX USD in 2020, and will grow at a XX% CAGR between 2021 and 2027.

A collective analysis on ’Bicycle Lights Industry’ offers an exhaustive study supported current trends influencing this vertical throughout assorted geographies. Key information regarding market size, market share, statistics, application, and revenue is within the research to develop an ensemble prediction. additionally, this research offers an in-depth competitive analysis that specializes in business outlook emphasizing expansion strategies accepted by Bicycle Lights market majors.

This survey takes into account the value of Bicycle Lights generated by the sales of the following segments:

The most important manufacturers covered in this report are the data broken down in Chapter 3: – CatEye, SIGMA Elektro, Blackburn, Serfas, Bright Eyes, Knog, Giant, Exposure Lights, Topeak, Trek Bicycle, TRELOCK, Blitzu, LIGHT & MOTION, Planet Bike, NiteRider, Moon Sport, Magicshine, Spanninga Bicycle Components, Shenzhen Niteye, BBB Cycling, Ferei, Fenix, Reelight,

On the basis of the Types, the market is classified as: –

• Headlight, Taillight,

On the basis of the application, the market is classified as: –

• Mountain Bicycle, Road Bicycle, Commuting Bicycle,

The report provides precise information on the vital actors of accompaniment on the world market Bicycle Lights, the study of their capacity, share in the industry, and most recent developments such as mergers and acquisitions, investments, and shifting cost structures.

The Bicycle Lights market research report builds market knowledge through our extensive database of information from strong ancillary sources and our close ties to many industry partners. The data collected from our critical and reliable sources helps us validate and confirm the information alongside the latest trends and patterns in the market.

The objective of the study is to characterize the market size of various fragments and regions over the next few years and to project trends and trends over the forecast period. The report was developed based on the analysis and interpretation of market data Bicycle Lights from reliable sources of information. The critical part of the report provides an analysis of the Bicycle Lights market share of knowledge and a study of the key players in the industry, the main lines of the organization, the product portfolio and the cost structure, recent industry trends along with patterns analysis are the scope parameters of the report.

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 CatEye

12.1.1 CatEye Corporation Information

12.1.2 CatEye Overview

12.1.3 CatEye Bicycle Lights Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 CatEye Bicycle Lights Product Description

12.1.5 CatEye Related Developments

12.2 SIGMA Elektro

12.2.1 SIGMA Elektro Corporation Information

12.2.2 SIGMA Elektro Overview

12.2.3 SIGMA Elektro Bicycle Lights Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 SIGMA Elektro Bicycle Lights Product Description

12.2.5 SIGMA Elektro Related Developments

12.3 Blackburn

12.3.1 Blackburn Corporation Information

12.3.2 Blackburn Overview

12.3.3 Blackburn Bicycle Lights Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Blackburn Bicycle Lights Product Description

12.3.5 Blackburn Related Developments

12.4 Serfas

12.4.1 Serfas Corporation Information

12.4.2 Serfas Overview

12.4.3 Serfas Bicycle Lights Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Serfas Bicycle Lights Product Description

12.4.5 Serfas Related Developments

12.5 Bright Eyes

12.5.1 Bright Eyes Corporation Information

12.5.2 Bright Eyes Overview

12.5.3 Bright Eyes Bicycle Lights Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Bright Eyes Bicycle Lights Product Description

12.5.5 Bright Eyes Related Developments

12.6 Knog

12.6.1 Knog Corporation Information

12.6.2 Knog Overview

12.6.3 Knog Bicycle Lights Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Knog Bicycle Lights Product Description

12.6.5 Knog Related Developments

12.7 Giant

12.7.1 Giant Corporation Information

12.7.2 Giant Overview

12.7.3 Giant Bicycle Lights Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Giant Bicycle Lights Product Description

12.7.5 Giant Related Developments

12.8 Exposure Lights

12.8.1 Exposure Lights Corporation Information

12.8.2 Exposure Lights Overview

12.8.3 Exposure Lights Bicycle Lights Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Exposure Lights Bicycle Lights Product Description

12.8.5 Exposure Lights Related Developments

12.9 Topeak

12.9.1 Topeak Corporation Information

12.9.2 Topeak Overview

12.9.3 Topeak Bicycle Lights Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Topeak Bicycle Lights Product Description

12.9.5 Topeak Related Developments

12.10 Trek Bicycle

12.10.1 Trek Bicycle Corporation Information

12.10.2 Trek Bicycle Overview

12.10.3 Trek Bicycle Bicycle Lights Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Trek Bicycle Bicycle Lights Product Description

12.10.5 Trek Bicycle Related Developments

12.11 TRELOCK

12.11.1 TRELOCK Corporation Information

12.11.2 TRELOCK Overview

12.11.3 TRELOCK Bicycle Lights Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 TRELOCK Bicycle Lights Product Description

12.11.5 TRELOCK Related Developments

12.12 Blitzu

12.12.1 Blitzu Corporation Information

12.12.2 Blitzu Overview

12.12.3 Blitzu Bicycle Lights Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Blitzu Bicycle Lights Product Description

12.12.5 Blitzu Related Developments

12.13 LIGHT & MOTION

12.13.1 LIGHT & MOTION Corporation Information

12.13.2 LIGHT & MOTION Overview

12.13.3 LIGHT & MOTION Bicycle Lights Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 LIGHT & MOTION Bicycle Lights Product Description

12.13.5 LIGHT & MOTION Related Developments

12.14 Planet Bike

12.14.1 Planet Bike Corporation Information

12.14.2 Planet Bike Overview

12.14.3 Planet Bike Bicycle Lights Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Planet Bike Bicycle Lights Product Description

12.14.5 Planet Bike Related Developments

12.15 NiteRider

12.15.1 NiteRider Corporation Information

12.15.2 NiteRider Overview

12.15.3 NiteRider Bicycle Lights Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 NiteRider Bicycle Lights Product Description

12.15.5 NiteRider Related Developments

12.16 Moon Sport

12.16.1 Moon Sport Corporation Information

12.16.2 Moon Sport Overview

12.16.3 Moon Sport Bicycle Lights Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Moon Sport Bicycle Lights Product Description

12.16.5 Moon Sport Related Developments

12.17 Magicshine

12.17.1 Magicshine Corporation Information

12.17.2 Magicshine Overview

12.17.3 Magicshine Bicycle Lights Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Magicshine Bicycle Lights Product Description

12.17.5 Magicshine Related Developments

12.18 Spanninga Bicycle Components

12.18.1 Spanninga Bicycle Components Corporation Information

12.18.2 Spanninga Bicycle Components Overview

12.18.3 Spanninga Bicycle Components Bicycle Lights Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Spanninga Bicycle Components Bicycle Lights Product Description

12.18.5 Spanninga Bicycle Components Related Developments

12.19 Shenzhen Niteye

12.19.1 Shenzhen Niteye Corporation Information

12.19.2 Shenzhen Niteye Overview

12.19.3 Shenzhen Niteye Bicycle Lights Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Shenzhen Niteye Bicycle Lights Product Description

12.19.5 Shenzhen Niteye Related Developments

12.20 BBB Cycling

12.20.1 BBB Cycling Corporation Information

12.20.2 BBB Cycling Overview

12.20.3 BBB Cycling Bicycle Lights Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 BBB Cycling Bicycle Lights Product Description

12.20.5 BBB Cycling Related Developments

8.21 Ferei

12.21.1 Ferei Corporation Information

12.21.2 Ferei Overview

12.21.3 Ferei Bicycle Lights Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 Ferei Bicycle Lights Product Description

12.21.5 Ferei Related Developments

12.22 Fenix

12.22.1 Fenix Corporation Information

12.22.2 Fenix Overview

12.22.3 Fenix Bicycle Lights Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.22.4 Fenix Bicycle Lights Product Description

12.22.5 Fenix Related Developments

12.23 Reelight

12.23.1 Reelight Corporation Information

12.23.2 Reelight Overview

12.23.3 Reelight Bicycle Lights Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.23.4 Reelight Bicycle Lights Product Description

12.23.5 Reelight Related Developments

Therefore, Bicycle Lights Market Report 2020 is a valuable document for all industry competitors and individuals with a strong interest in market research Bicycle Lights.”