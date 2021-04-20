Bicycle Lights Market Report By Material, Application and Geography – Forecast To 2027
Bicycle LightsBicycle Lights are useful when intending on cycling after dark. It’s a legal requirement to have a white light at the front and a red and the rear, and it’s dangerous to ride without them. Besides, bicycle light is also considered a sensible idea to use a beam in the day time too, to aid visibility.
In the last several years, global market of Bicycle Lights developed rapidly as the legal require. In 2016, the global actual sales is about 15 million units.
The global average price of Bicycle Lights is in the increasing trend, from 14.2 USD/unit in 2012 to 15.23 USD/unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in increasing trend in the following five years.
Europe region is the largest consumption market of Bicycle Lights, with a sales market share nearly 36.34% in 2016. North America is the second largest consumption market of Bicycle Lights, enjoying sales market share nearly 28.08% in 2016.
Market concentration degree is not high. The top 5 players just account for nearly 30% market share. While there are thousands of players with a small shipment.
The Bicycle Lights Industry Report indicates that the global market size of Bicycle Lights was XX USD in 2020, and will grow at a XX% CAGR between 2021 and 2027.
A collective analysis on ’Bicycle Lights Industry’ offers an exhaustive study supported current trends influencing this vertical throughout assorted geographies. Key information regarding market size, market share, statistics, application, and revenue is within the research to develop an ensemble prediction. additionally, this research offers an in-depth competitive analysis that specializes in business outlook emphasizing expansion strategies accepted by Bicycle Lights market majors.
This survey takes into account the value of Bicycle Lights generated by the sales of the following segments:
The most important manufacturers covered in this report are the data broken down in Chapter 3: – CatEye, SIGMA Elektro, Blackburn, Serfas, Bright Eyes, Knog, Giant, Exposure Lights, Topeak, Trek Bicycle, TRELOCK, Blitzu, LIGHT & MOTION, Planet Bike, NiteRider, Moon Sport, Magicshine, Spanninga Bicycle Components, Shenzhen Niteye, BBB Cycling, Ferei, Fenix, Reelight,
On the basis of the Types, the market is classified as: –
• Headlight, Taillight,
On the basis of the application, the market is classified as: –
• Mountain Bicycle, Road Bicycle, Commuting Bicycle,
The report provides precise information on the vital actors of accompaniment on the world market Bicycle Lights, the study of their capacity, share in the industry, and most recent developments such as mergers and acquisitions, investments, and shifting cost structures.
The Bicycle Lights market research report builds market knowledge through our extensive database of information from strong ancillary sources and our close ties to many industry partners. The data collected from our critical and reliable sources helps us validate and confirm the information alongside the latest trends and patterns in the market.
The objective of the study is to characterize the market size of various fragments and regions over the next few years and to project trends and trends over the forecast period. The report was developed based on the analysis and interpretation of market data Bicycle Lights from reliable sources of information. The critical part of the report provides an analysis of the Bicycle Lights market share of knowledge and a study of the key players in the industry, the main lines of the organization, the product portfolio and the cost structure, recent industry trends along with patterns analysis are the scope parameters of the report.
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Bicycle Lights Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Bicycle Lights Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Headlight
1.2.3 Taillight
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Bicycle Lights Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Mountain Bicycle
1.3.3 Road Bicycle
1.3.4 Commuting Bicycle
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Bicycle Lights Production
2.1 Global Bicycle Lights Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Bicycle Lights Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Bicycle Lights Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Bicycle Lights Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Bicycle Lights Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Bicycle Lights Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Bicycle Lights Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Bicycle Lights Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Bicycle Lights Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Bicycle Lights Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Bicycle Lights Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Bicycle Lights Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top Bicycle Lights Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Bicycle Lights Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Bicycle Lights Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.6 North America
3.7 Europe
3.8 Asia-Pacific
3.9 Latin America
3.10 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufactures
4.1 Global Bicycle Lights Supply by Manufacturers
4.1.1 Global Top Bicycle Lights Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)
4.1.2 Global Top Bicycle Lights Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Bicycle Lights Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Bicycle Lights Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Bicycle Lights Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Bicycle Lights Sales in 2020
4.3 Global Bicycle Lights Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Bicycle Lights Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Bicycle Lights Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Bicycle Lights Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global Bicycle Lights Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Bicycle Lights Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Bicycle Lights Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Market Size by Type
5.1 Global Bicycle Lights Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Bicycle Lights Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Bicycle Lights Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Bicycle Lights Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Bicycle Lights Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Bicycle Lights Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Bicycle Lights Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Bicycle Lights Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Bicycle Lights Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Bicycle Lights Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Bicycle Lights Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global Bicycle Lights Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Bicycle Lights Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Bicycle Lights Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Bicycle Lights Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global Bicycle Lights Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Bicycle Lights Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Bicycle Lights Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Bicycle Lights Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global Bicycle Lights Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Bicycle Lights Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Bicycle Lights Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Bicycle Lights Market Size by Type
7.1.1 North America Bicycle Lights Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.1.2 North America Bicycle Lights Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.2 North America Bicycle Lights Market Size by Application
7.2.1 North America Bicycle Lights Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Bicycle Lights Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.3 North America Bicycle Lights Sales by Country
7.3.1 North America Bicycle Lights Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Bicycle Lights Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.3 U.S.
7.3.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Bicycle Lights Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Europe Bicycle Lights Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Europe Bicycle Lights Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.2 Europe Bicycle Lights Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Europe Bicycle Lights Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe Bicycle Lights Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.3 Europe Bicycle Lights Sales by Country
8.3.1 Europe Bicycle Lights Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe Bicycle Lights Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.3 Germany
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 U.K.
8.3.6 Italy
8.3.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Bicycle Lights Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Bicycle Lights Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Bicycle Lights Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.2 Asia Pacific Bicycle Lights Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Bicycle Lights Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Bicycle Lights Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.3 Asia Pacific Bicycle Lights Sales by Region
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Bicycle Lights Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Bicycle Lights Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 South Korea
9.3.6 India
9.3.7 Australia
9.3.8 Taiwan
9.3.9 Indonesia
9.3.10 Thailand
9.3.11 Malaysia
9.3.12 Philippines
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Bicycle Lights Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Latin America Bicycle Lights Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Latin America Bicycle Lights Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.2 Latin America Bicycle Lights Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Latin America Bicycle Lights Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America Bicycle Lights Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.3 Latin America Bicycle Lights Sales by Country
10.3.1 Latin America Bicycle Lights Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America Bicycle Lights Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.3 Mexico
10.3.4 Brazil
10.3.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Bicycle Lights Market Size by Type
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Bicycle Lights Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Bicycle Lights Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
11.2 Middle East and Africa Bicycle Lights Market Size by Application
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Bicycle Lights Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Bicycle Lights Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
11.3 Middle East and Africa Bicycle Lights Sales by Country
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Bicycle Lights Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Bicycle Lights Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.3 Turkey
11.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11.3.5 U.A.E
12 Corporate Profiles
12.1 CatEye
12.1.1 CatEye Corporation Information
12.1.2 CatEye Overview
12.1.3 CatEye Bicycle Lights Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 CatEye Bicycle Lights Product Description
12.1.5 CatEye Related Developments
12.2 SIGMA Elektro
12.2.1 SIGMA Elektro Corporation Information
12.2.2 SIGMA Elektro Overview
12.2.3 SIGMA Elektro Bicycle Lights Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 SIGMA Elektro Bicycle Lights Product Description
12.2.5 SIGMA Elektro Related Developments
12.3 Blackburn
12.3.1 Blackburn Corporation Information
12.3.2 Blackburn Overview
12.3.3 Blackburn Bicycle Lights Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Blackburn Bicycle Lights Product Description
12.3.5 Blackburn Related Developments
12.4 Serfas
12.4.1 Serfas Corporation Information
12.4.2 Serfas Overview
12.4.3 Serfas Bicycle Lights Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Serfas Bicycle Lights Product Description
12.4.5 Serfas Related Developments
12.5 Bright Eyes
12.5.1 Bright Eyes Corporation Information
12.5.2 Bright Eyes Overview
12.5.3 Bright Eyes Bicycle Lights Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Bright Eyes Bicycle Lights Product Description
12.5.5 Bright Eyes Related Developments
12.6 Knog
12.6.1 Knog Corporation Information
12.6.2 Knog Overview
12.6.3 Knog Bicycle Lights Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Knog Bicycle Lights Product Description
12.6.5 Knog Related Developments
12.7 Giant
12.7.1 Giant Corporation Information
12.7.2 Giant Overview
12.7.3 Giant Bicycle Lights Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Giant Bicycle Lights Product Description
12.7.5 Giant Related Developments
12.8 Exposure Lights
12.8.1 Exposure Lights Corporation Information
12.8.2 Exposure Lights Overview
12.8.3 Exposure Lights Bicycle Lights Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Exposure Lights Bicycle Lights Product Description
12.8.5 Exposure Lights Related Developments
12.9 Topeak
12.9.1 Topeak Corporation Information
12.9.2 Topeak Overview
12.9.3 Topeak Bicycle Lights Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Topeak Bicycle Lights Product Description
12.9.5 Topeak Related Developments
12.10 Trek Bicycle
12.10.1 Trek Bicycle Corporation Information
12.10.2 Trek Bicycle Overview
12.10.3 Trek Bicycle Bicycle Lights Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Trek Bicycle Bicycle Lights Product Description
12.10.5 Trek Bicycle Related Developments
12.11 TRELOCK
12.11.1 TRELOCK Corporation Information
12.11.2 TRELOCK Overview
12.11.3 TRELOCK Bicycle Lights Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 TRELOCK Bicycle Lights Product Description
12.11.5 TRELOCK Related Developments
12.12 Blitzu
12.12.1 Blitzu Corporation Information
12.12.2 Blitzu Overview
12.12.3 Blitzu Bicycle Lights Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Blitzu Bicycle Lights Product Description
12.12.5 Blitzu Related Developments
12.13 LIGHT & MOTION
12.13.1 LIGHT & MOTION Corporation Information
12.13.2 LIGHT & MOTION Overview
12.13.3 LIGHT & MOTION Bicycle Lights Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 LIGHT & MOTION Bicycle Lights Product Description
12.13.5 LIGHT & MOTION Related Developments
12.14 Planet Bike
12.14.1 Planet Bike Corporation Information
12.14.2 Planet Bike Overview
12.14.3 Planet Bike Bicycle Lights Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Planet Bike Bicycle Lights Product Description
12.14.5 Planet Bike Related Developments
12.15 NiteRider
12.15.1 NiteRider Corporation Information
12.15.2 NiteRider Overview
12.15.3 NiteRider Bicycle Lights Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 NiteRider Bicycle Lights Product Description
12.15.5 NiteRider Related Developments
12.16 Moon Sport
12.16.1 Moon Sport Corporation Information
12.16.2 Moon Sport Overview
12.16.3 Moon Sport Bicycle Lights Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 Moon Sport Bicycle Lights Product Description
12.16.5 Moon Sport Related Developments
12.17 Magicshine
12.17.1 Magicshine Corporation Information
12.17.2 Magicshine Overview
12.17.3 Magicshine Bicycle Lights Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 Magicshine Bicycle Lights Product Description
12.17.5 Magicshine Related Developments
12.18 Spanninga Bicycle Components
12.18.1 Spanninga Bicycle Components Corporation Information
12.18.2 Spanninga Bicycle Components Overview
12.18.3 Spanninga Bicycle Components Bicycle Lights Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 Spanninga Bicycle Components Bicycle Lights Product Description
12.18.5 Spanninga Bicycle Components Related Developments
12.19 Shenzhen Niteye
12.19.1 Shenzhen Niteye Corporation Information
12.19.2 Shenzhen Niteye Overview
12.19.3 Shenzhen Niteye Bicycle Lights Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.19.4 Shenzhen Niteye Bicycle Lights Product Description
12.19.5 Shenzhen Niteye Related Developments
12.20 BBB Cycling
12.20.1 BBB Cycling Corporation Information
12.20.2 BBB Cycling Overview
12.20.3 BBB Cycling Bicycle Lights Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.20.4 BBB Cycling Bicycle Lights Product Description
12.20.5 BBB Cycling Related Developments
8.21 Ferei
12.21.1 Ferei Corporation Information
12.21.2 Ferei Overview
12.21.3 Ferei Bicycle Lights Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.21.4 Ferei Bicycle Lights Product Description
12.21.5 Ferei Related Developments
12.22 Fenix
12.22.1 Fenix Corporation Information
12.22.2 Fenix Overview
12.22.3 Fenix Bicycle Lights Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.22.4 Fenix Bicycle Lights Product Description
12.22.5 Fenix Related Developments
12.23 Reelight
12.23.1 Reelight Corporation Information
12.23.2 Reelight Overview
12.23.3 Reelight Bicycle Lights Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.23.4 Reelight Bicycle Lights Product Description
12.23.5 Reelight Related Developments
13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Bicycle Lights Industry Chain Analysis
13.2 Bicycle Lights Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 Bicycle Lights Production Mode & Process
13.4 Bicycle Lights Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Bicycle Lights Sales Channels
13.4.2 Bicycle Lights Distributors
13.5 Bicycle Lights Customers
14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
14.1 Bicycle Lights Industry Trends
14.2 Bicycle Lights Market Drivers
14.3 Bicycle Lights Market Challenges
14.4 Bicycle Lights Market Restraints
15 Key Finding in The Global Bicycle Lights Study
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
