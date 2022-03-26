BGMI players can access the new Lamborghini Crate from March 25 to May 3

Krafton, the company that makes Battlegrounds Mobile in India, is working with Lamborghini, a high-end sports car company, to add flashy new vehicles to the game. On March 25, the Lamborghini Crate will be available to play online multiplayer battle royale with other people.

The new Crate will make eight Lamborghini skins available in the in-game store and at events, so you can buy them there. It’s possible to win hidden Lamborghini skins if you’re lucky enough to spin the wheel. Fourth-time Krafton has teamed up with top carmakers to bring new and exciting cars to the game.

People who play BGMI can get the Lamborghini Crate from March 25 to May 3. There are six skins that can be bought in the game store. The Crate comes with them. In the crate, you get the skins for the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Verde Alceo, Lamborghini Estoque Metal Grey, Lamborghini URUS Giallo Inti, Lamborghini URUS Pink, and Lamborghini Estoque Oro. Lamborghini Urus Giallo Inti and Pink are the first skins from the Russian car company UAZ that will be shown at the BGMI trade show next month.

You will be able to go to a secret page of an exchange store after you get all six Lamborghini skins from the crate. If you play here, you’ll get a secret Lamborghini skin. The first hidden Lamborghini skin will lead you to a second secret page if you find it.

To open the second secret page in BGMI, the player needs to click on the button that looks like a Lamborghini car on top of an event shop.

For more details, stay connected with us always!!