BFMTV’s arrival on the platform was disrupted by insults

BFMTV’s Twitch channel got off to a particularly stormy start. Indeed, many internet users have set themselves the task of disrupting the program.

A flood of insults

The Twitch platform, which was reserved for video games for a long time, is attracting more and more politicians and journalists. While Members of Parliament regularly organize live Twitch, the 24-hour news broadcaster BFMTV has decided to take the plunge and open its Twitch channel. The date was agreed with the audience on March 3rd.

However, the first show didn’t go exactly as BFMTV’s management expected. Journalist Margaux de Frouville, who deals with health issues on the continuous news channel, offered a question-and-answer program on the Covid-19 pandemic.

The show brought together 22,000 viewers at the same time. We could have spoken of a great success for the station if many viewers had not done everything they could to sabotage the show by filling the cat with insults. A barrage of profanity that the site’s moderators couldn’t stop despite the slow mode enabled.

@ BFMTV’s chat is as follows: #BFMTV pic.twitter.com/rjIJE4AsEM

March 3, 2021

According to many observers, this “sabotage operation” was organized by users of the jeuxvideo.com forum to protect their “country”.

I have to say that the appointment was given pic.twitter.com/wVHGnokWeI

March 3, 2021

Whatever one thinks of the disruption of this program, this event confirms the deep discomfort of part of the population at the involvement of politics and mainstream journalists on entertainment platforms (YouTube, Twitch) etc. Can we not find a connection between the reactions just mentioned and the see equally strong reactions to Emmanuel Macron’s bet on McFly and Carlito?

Anyway, BFMTV has already given viewers a new date as the broadcaster will organize a program on March 11, 2021 to comment on the intervention of Marine Le Pen, President of the National Rally.