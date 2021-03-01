Beverage Packaging Market 2021 Emerging Players, Growth Analysis and Precise Outlook – Owens-Illinois Inc., Tetra Laval International SA, Ball Corporation, Ardagh Group

Beverage Packaging Market Research Report provides a detailed evaluation of the business vertical in question, alongside a brief overview of the industry segments. An exceptionally workable estimation of the present industry scenario has been delivered in the study, and the Beverage Packaging market size with regards to the revenue and volume have also been mentioned. In general, the research report is a compilation of key data with regards to the competitive landscape of this vertical and the multiple regions where the business has successfully established its position. This research report also provides post COVID-19 impact analysis of the Beverage Packaging industry.

The beverage packaging market was valued at USD 132.16 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 205.32 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period 2021 – 2026. Packaging, as a critical factor, plays an essential role in the widespread consumption of beverages. Different beverages being packaged in varied materials and sizes reflect upon the sheer size of the market. Also, being a consumer-end market, the demand for the same has been rising significantly. Major drivers for the same have been growing disposable income, urbanization, and changing lifestyles.

Top Leading Companies of Global Beverage Packaging Market are Owens-Illinois Inc., Tetra Laval International SA, Ball Corporation, Ardagh Group, Amcor Limited, Mondi PLC, Verallia SA, Vidrala SA, Vetropack Holding Ltd, Crown Holdings Inc., Silgan Containers LLC, CCL Container Inc., Berry Global Inc., Sonoco Products Company, 7.1.15 RPC Group PLC

Market Overview

Alcoholic Beverage is Driving the Market

– The categorization of alcoholic beverages includes wine, beer, spirits, etc. being packaged using formats such as bottles, kegs, cartons, and cans, to name a few. When it comes to Alcoholic beverages, there has been a significant transitioning of the wine industry concerning packaging format has been observed, as the global consumption across still wine has been slowing down. This has led the Unites States-based wineries to drive packaging innovations to cut costs and appeal to younger consumers.

– Therefore, portability and convenience became significant drivers in wine packaging innovation, which led to Bota Box and Black Box to leverage alternative packagings, such as tetra packs and bag-in-box wine and cartons. According to the State Of Wine Industry Report 2020, by Silicon Valley Bank, canned wine in the country has recorded an 80% growth in 2019, despite the 0.5% as an overall share.

– Cans have been observed increasing footprint across other alcoholic single-serve options. Here, the economies of smaller sizes remain the same for cans for 375- and 500-milliliter glass formats. For instance, small-sized bottles and cans, such as 100-200 milliliters, have been holding 90% of beer volume globally.

– Beers packaging, on the other hand, is highly diverse. The format packaging type preference has been driven by different regions where local laws, regulations, tastes, culture, and other drivers influence the packaging landscape.

– With the COVID-19 outbreak and an upsurge in demand for alcoholic beverages across the United States and Europe, multiple packagers have reported having been running on low stocks.

Competitive Landscape

– In July 2020, Diageo, Johnnie Walker, Smirnoff, and Guinness’s parent company, announced the creation of the 100% plastic-free, paper-based spirits bottle. The bottle is expected to source from sustainable wood and would launch in early 2021.

– In March 2020, a beverage packaging manufacturer, Canpack, announced plans on adding one billion cans annually to support growing markets in Colombia and Russia. To achieve the same, the company would increase the Columbian facility’s annual capacity by 46% from 1.3 billion cans to 1.9 billion.

– In February 2020, Ball Corporation is expected to expand United States Metal Can production by 2021. Its specialty beverage can plant would commence operations in Arizona and the northeastern US, in line with the company’s previous commitment to add at least 8 billion units of capacity by the end of 2021.

