Beverage Multipacks Market Value Projected to Expand by 2030

Global Beverage Multipacks Market: Introduction

Secondary packaging is of utmost importance today for major beverage brands as the competition for them begins on the shelf. Today, major decisions by the consumers are made through the kind of packaging a product has been packaged into. Beverage multipacks represent an immense opportunity for these manufacturers to keep up with the rapidly changing consumer demands. Packaging innovation has come to the rescue of these manufacturers to keep their sales under check and look for newer ways to entice the consumers. Beverage multipacks provide not only an aesthetic appeal but also impart an enhanced brand visibility to the packaged product. Beverage multipacks also facilitate easy transport and consumption, thus adding to the growth of the global market.

Global Beverage Multipacks Market: Dynamics

One of the primary factor contributing to the growth of the global beverage multipacks market is the rise in the middle class population along with rising disposable income. Consumers today are more willing to pay for packaging that not only keeps the product safe but also bears an attractive look. The rising demand for alternative beverages such as organic juices, enhanced water & functional beverages is also anticipated to drive the growth of the global beverage multipacks market. Rise in the modern retail formats is also expected to fuel the growth of the global beverage multipacks market. The growth of the global beverage multipacks market is expected to be marred by the presence of alternative forms of packaging. Also, the recyclability of plastics poses a serious risk to the environment, thus further hampering the growth of the global beverage multipacks market. Customization of beverage multipacks according to the needs of the end user is anticipated to open up new avenues of market growth for the global beverage multipacks market. Eco friendly packaging of beverage multipacks is a key trend observed in the global beverage multipacks market.

Global Beverage Multipacks Market: Segmentation

The global beverage multipacks market is segmented on the basis of product type, pack size, end use, material type, and region.

On the basis of product type, the global beverage multipacks market is segmented into

Cans

Bottles

On the basis of pack size, the global beverage multipacks market is segmented into

4 pack

6 pack

8 pack

12 pack

On the basis of end use, the global beverage multipacks market is segmented into

Carbonated Soft Drinks

Bottled Water

Juice & Juice Drinks

Sports Drinks

Tea and Coffee

Beer

Wine and Spirits

On the basis of material type, the global beverage multipacks market is segmented into

Polyolefin

PVC

PE

PP

Paper & Paperboard

Global Beverage Multipacks Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of geography, the global beverage multipacks market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Asia Pacific is expected to lead the global beverage multipacks market due to a steep rise in the beverage industry as well as modern retail formats. North America beverage multipacks market is anticipated to follow the Asia Pacific market. Europe beverage multipacks market is expected to witness moderate growth during the forecast period as the region is facing a decrease in relative competitiveness in comparison to other regions due to slow growth in labour productivity and added value. Latin America is expected to witness sluggish growth during the forecast period due to a few number of manufacturers and the region is also witnessing economic slowdown in certain parts.

Global Beverage Multipacks Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global beverage multipacks market are Pry-Pak, Inc., MeadWestvaco Corporation, Cott Beverages Ltd., WestRock Company, Hi-Cone, and Mayr-Melnhof Packaging.

The following regional segments are covered comprehensively:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

