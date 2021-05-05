Beverage Coolers Market | Industry Size, Share, Key Players, Trend and Growth Forecast | AB Electrolux, VIKING RANGE, LLC, Haier lnc. Perlick Corporation

For building a wonderful Beverage Coolers Market research report, a combination of principal aspects such as highest level of spirit, practical solutions, dedicated research and analysis, innovation, talent solutions, integrated approaches, most advanced technology and commitment plays a key role. Hence, while generating this global market report for a client, all of these are firmly followed.

Delivering the key insights pertaining to this industry, the report provides an in-depth analysis of the latest trends, present and future business scenario, market size and share of Major Players such as AB Electrolux, VIKING RANGE, LLC, Haier lnc. Perlick Corporation, Danby, Climadiff, FRIGOGLASS, Liebherr-International Deutschland GmbH, mvpappliances, Miele & Cie. KG, Shenzhen SICAO Electric Appliances Co., Ltd (SICAO), LG Electronics, Siemens, DATRON HANDELSGES M.B.H., NewAir and NewAir.com, Vestfrost Solutions, Avanti Products (Brand of The Legacy Companies), U-Line, WHYNTER LLC, Allavino Vinotemp, Summit Appliance Division, Felix Storch, Inc among other domestic and global players.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Beverage Coolers Market

Beverage coolers market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 3.9% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027and is expected to reach USD 2,900,121.26 thousand by 2027. Increasing demand of beverage consumption which is accelerating the demand of beverage coolers in the market.

Globally, Europe region is dominating because growing requirement of high energy efficient coolers at lower cost in global beverage coolers market. The energy efficient coolers provide proper temperature stability to the beverages and help to maintain the taste of the beverage for longer time.

Global Beverage Coolers Market Scope and Market Size

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into less than 200L, 200-500L, 500-1000L and more than 1000. 200-500L is dominating in the beverage coolers market because increasing requirement of energy efficient coolers in the market which increase its demand in the market.

On the basis of type, the market is market is segmented into freestanding, built-in and undercounter, countertop, dual zone, thermoelectric and others. In this segment, Built-in and undercounter segment is dominating the beverage coolers market because of the flexible properties which can be adjusted at any place.

On the basis of temperature zones, the market is segmented into single zone beverage coolers, dual zone beverage coolers, triple zone beverage coolers and multi zone (4 or more zones) beverage coolers. Dual zone beverage coolers are dominating the beverage coolers market due to the better storage alternatives than other zones.

On the basis of size, the market is segmented into 6 – 50 bottle, 51 – 100 bottle, 101 – 200 bottle and more than 201 bottle. In this segment, 101 – 200 bottle is dominating because of the ability to meet the demand of large number of customers at one place.

On the basis of cooler height, the market is segmented into 28 to 32 inch, 33 to 36 inch, 38 to 56 inch and above 56 inch. 28 to 32 inch segment is dominating the beverage coolers market because of growing urbanization the demand of less space coverage material increases.

On the basis of number of shelves, the market is segmented into 1 – 2 shelves, 3 – 4 shelves, 5 – 6 shelves, 7 – 9 shelves, 9 – 12 shelves and more than 13 shelves. In this segment, 5 – 6 shelves are dominating because of storing different kinds of beverages in one cooler.

On the basis of shelves material, the market is segmented into metal, tempered glass, wood and others. Tempered glass segment is dominating in the beverage coolers market as it is hard surface material that resists easy breakage.

On the basis of finish, the market is segmented into blacks, glass, panel ready, silver tones, stainless steel and wood finishes. In this segment, stainless steel is dominating because of low maintenance material which increases its preference among the consumers.

On the basis of door swing, the market is segmented into french door, left side door, reversible door, right side door and side by side door. Reversible door segment is dominating the beverage coolers market because it helps to keep the bottles in a standing manner.

On the basis of control type, the market is segmented into digital, electronic, touch and turn knob. In 2020, electronic segment is dominating because of digital temperature displays which provide easy reading temperature option.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into specialty stores, supermarkets/hypermarkets, e-commerce and others. Specialty stores are dominating the beverage coolers market because the beverage cooler focuses on only one kind of the product.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into segmented into alcoholic and non-alcoholic. In this segment, alcoholic segment is dominating because of growing consumption of alcoholic beverages with the western culture.

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into residential, commercial, bars, hotels and restaurants, lounges, corporate offices, movie theatres, bookstores and others.. Commercial segment is dominating the beverage coolers market because increasing commercial population with the developing nations leads to increase the demand of beverage coolers.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Region Included are: United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America

