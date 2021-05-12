Beverage Coolers Market (COVID-19 Impact Analysis) 2021 to See Major Growth in Revenue, Leading Players – AB Electrolux, VIKING RANGE, LLC, Haier lnc. Perlick Corporation

For building a wonderful Beverage Coolers Market research report, a combination of principal aspects such as highest level of spirit, practical solutions, dedicated research and analysis, innovation, talent solutions, integrated approaches, most advanced technology and commitment plays a key role. Hence, while generating this global market report for a client, all of these are firmly followed.

The attention on the overwhelming players AB Electrolux, VIKING RANGE, LLC, Haier lnc. Perlick Corporation, Danby, Climadiff, FRIGOGLASS, Liebherr-International Deutschland GmbH, mvpappliances, Miele & Cie. KG, Shenzhen SICAO Electric Appliances Co., Ltd (SICAO), LG Electronics, Siemens, DATRON HANDELSGES M.B.H., NewAir and NewAir.com, Vestfrost Solutions, Avanti Products (Brand of The Legacy Companies), U-Line, WHYNTER LLC, Allavino Vinotemp, Summit Appliance Division, Felix Storch, Inc among other domestic and global players.

Beverage coolers market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 3.9% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027and is expected to reach USD 2,900,121.26 thousand by 2027. Increasing demand of beverage consumption which is accelerating the demand of beverage coolers in the market.

Globally, Europe region is dominating because growing requirement of high energy efficient coolers at lower cost in global beverage coolers market. The energy efficient coolers provide proper temperature stability to the beverages and help to maintain the taste of the beverage for longer time.

Rising Demand of Smart Coolers in the Developing Countries

Beverage coolers market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in beverage coolers industry with beverage coolers sales, components sales, impact of technological development in beverage coolers and changes in regulatory scenarios with their support for the beverage coolers market.

By Product Type (Less than 200L, 200-500L, 500-1000L and More Than 1000L),

Temperature Zones (Single Zone Beverage Coolers, Dual Zone Beverage Coolers, Triple Zone Beverage Coolers and Multi Zone (4 Or More Zones) Beverage Coolers),

Size (6 – 50 Bottle, 51 – 100 Bottle, 101 – 200 Bottle and More than 201 bottle),

Shelves Material (Metal, Tempered Glass, Wood and Others),

Control Type (Digital, Electronic, Touch and Turn Knob),

Distribution Channel (Specialty Stores, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, E-Commerce and Others), Application (Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic) and

End-User (Residential, Commercial, BARS, Hotels and Restaurants, Lounges, Corporate Offices, Movie Theatres, Bookstores and Others)

The countries covered in the global beverage coolers market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, U.K., France, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Russia, Turkey, and Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, and Rest of Asia-Pacific in Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa as a part of Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

U.S is dominating in North America because of increasing consumption of alcoholic beverages among consumers which leads to increase the demand of the beverage coolers in the market. Major leaders are generating revenue from China, in Asia-Pacific due to availability of raw material and machinery for production of beverage coolers in different industries. European region is expected to grow with the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 because of growing beverage industry in the developing countries. Germany is dominating the Europe market with 200-500L segment is the dominating one in the region. Europe dominates the beverage coolers market as Germany is the leader in beverage coolers manufacturing.

