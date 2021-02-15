Beverage Container Market Increasing Demand with Leading Player, Comprehensive Analysis, Forecast 2026

The Global Beverage Container Market Report 2021 – 2026 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Beverage Container market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The beverage container market was valued at USD 204.02 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 283.98 billion by 2026 and grow at a CAGR of 5.08% over the forecast period (2021-2026).

Top Key Players in the Global Beverage Container Market: Ardagh Group, Gerresheimer AG, Vidrala SA, Owens Illinois Inc., Vetropack Holding AG, Alpha Packaging Inc., Amcor PLC, Consolidated Container Company LLC, Berry Global Inc., Comar, LLC, CKS Packaging Inc., Crown Holdings, Ball Corporation, Can-Pack SA, THIELMANN AG (Heritage BV), Tetra Pak International SA (Tetra Laval), Mondi Group, Smurfit Kappa Group, SIG Combibloc Group

– In February 2020 – Amcor announced its latest and custom designs at the Wine and Grape Symposium, North America. The company also announced a collaboration with Garcon Wines, a British start-up. Through this collaboration, Amcor will produce flat wine bottles made with post-consumer recycled (PCR) PET plastic in the United States.

– In January 2020 – Ardagh Group, Glass – North America, a business unit of the Ardagh Group SA and the largest domestic manufacturer of glass bottles for the US wine market, introduced six new sophisticated glass wine bottle designs.

Key Market Trends

Plastic Packaging Holds a Significant Market Share

– Recyclability and the ability to be molded into different shapes makes plastic an attractive choice for beverage manufacturers. In addition, the material is also capable of enabling beverage companies to enhance convenience(low weight). Further, eco-friendly initiatives by many beverage companies, are expected to fuel the demand for PET containers over the next four years.

– The growing consumer preference for a recyclable plastic bottle is also forcing vendors to innovate new products in the market. For instance, in October 2019, Coca-Cola introduced a new plastic bottle made of plastic from the sea. About 300 sample bottles were produced using 25% recycled marine plastic retrieved from the Mediterranean Sea and beaches.

– The food and beverage industry is one of the biggest consumers of plastic. In the beverage industry, the adoption of recyclable PET (rPET) witnessed a tremendous increase, owing to the sustainable packaging policies of US-based beverage majors, such as Coca Cola and PepsiCo. For instance, in 2018, Nestle rolled out its first 100% rPET (recycled polyethylene terephthalate) bottle. The company plans to move to 25% rPET bottles by 2021 and 50% rPET packaging by 2025. Moreover, Danone pledged that its Evian brand water bottles would have 100% recycled PET by 2025.

– Plastic remains the most preferred container type for packaging water, besides carbonated drinks and juices. Nestle, a prominent company in the packed water segment, recently pledged to increase its use of recycled plastics, including 25% rPET (recycled PET) in its bottles, across Europe, by 2025.

– Growth in the PET bottled water market is aided by the developing economies of China, India, and Brazil, which have registered an increase in the adoption of bottled water, besides the growth in dominant regions such as the United States and the United Kingdom, among others.

Regional Analysis:

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Beverage Container market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

North America to Hold Maximum Market Share

– The packaging is the most critical factor that plays an essential role in the widespread consumption of beverages around the world. The strong demand for sustainable and convenient packaging solutions will drive the demand for beverage containers in North America. According to the Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies (PMMI) 2018 Beverage Report, the North American beverage industry is expected to register a growth of 4.5% during the period 2018-2028.

– Moreover, companies are adopting innovative packaging solutions for beverages to provide shelf appeal and differentiation. A useful package and label highlight the unique selling proposition, showcasing everything that sets the product apart. For instance, in 2019, Australia- based The a2 Milk Company expanded its presence in the United States, with its line of a2 Milk delivered in gable-top cartons from Evergreen Packaging LLC (a US-based company). These cartons use color graphics to differentiate milk varieties. Graphics on the packaging also describe the a2 Milk difference.

– Further, the California government listed a few regulations associated with plastic containers that must be complied with by every manufacturer. Manufacturers must follow at least one of the following regulations: the container must be produced from 25% recycled material at minimum, it should be reusable, have a recycling rate of 45% at minimum, and contain floral preservatives that can be utilized in the floral business at a later stage.

– In the past few years, the United States emphasized recycled glass packaging. According to the US Glass Packaging Institute, the country annually uses more than 3.35 million metric tons of glass packaging. Over 35% of this figure accounted for the production of glass containers in 2018. Within this approach, the country built more than 80 recycling plants for all the recyclable materials.

This Beverage Container Market report addresses:

– The Market size from 2016-2021

– Expected market growth until 2026

– Forecast of how market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities will affect

– Segment and regions that will drive or lead market growth and why

– Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

– In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market place

Post Covid-19 Analysis:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

