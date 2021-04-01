Beverage Container Market Growth, Business Opportunities, Top Manufacture, Industry Share Report, Status, and Global Forecast to 2026

The Global Beverage Container Market Report offers a clear understanding of the subject matter. The report has been gathered using principal and subordinate research methodologies. Both these methods are directed towards cooperating accurate and meticulous data concerning the market dynamics, historical events, and the current market landscape. Additionally, the report also includes a SWOT analysis that concludes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats impacting the segments of the overall market. The report also takes into account the impact of the COVID-19 and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Beverage Container investments from 2021 till 2026.

The beverage container market was valued at USD 204.02 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 283.98 billion by 2026 and grow at a CAGR of 5.08% over the forecast period (2021-2026).

Top Key Players in the Global Beverage Container Market: Ardagh Group, Gerresheimer AG, Vidrala SA, Owens Illinois Inc., Vetropack Holding AG, Alpha Packaging Inc., Amcor PLC, Consolidated Container Company LLC, Berry Global Inc., Comar, LLC, CKS Packaging Inc., Crown Holdings, Ball Corporation, Can-Pack SA, THIELMANN AG (Heritage BV), Tetra Pak International SA (Tetra Laval), Mondi Group, Smurfit Kappa Group, SIG Combibloc Group

Industry News and Updates:

– In February 2020 – Amcor announced its latest and custom designs at the Wine and Grape Symposium, North America. The company also announced a collaboration with Garcon Wines, a British start-up. Through this collaboration, Amcor will produce flat wine bottles made with post-consumer recycled (PCR) PET plastic in the United States.

– In January 2020 – Ardagh Group, Glass – North America, a business unit of the Ardagh Group SA and the largest domestic manufacturer of glass bottles for the US wine market, introduced six new sophisticated glass wine bottle designs.

Key Market Trends

Plastic Packaging Holds a Significant Market Share

– The growing consumer preference for a recyclable plastic bottle is also forcing vendors to innovate new products in the market. For instance, in October 2019, Coca-Cola introduced a new plastic bottle made of plastic from the sea. About 300 sample bottles were produced using 25% recycled marine plastic retrieved from the Mediterranean Sea and beaches.

– The food and beverage industry is one of the biggest consumers of plastic. In the beverage industry, the adoption of recyclable PET (rPET) witnessed a tremendous increase, owing to the sustainable packaging policies of US-based beverage majors, such as Coca Cola and PepsiCo. For instance, in 2018, Nestle rolled out its first 100% rPET (recycled polyethylene terephthalate) bottle. The company plans to move to 25% rPET bottles by 2021 and 50% rPET packaging by 2025. Moreover, Danone pledged that its Evian brand water bottles would have 100% recycled PET by 2025.

– Plastic remains the most preferred container type for packaging water, besides carbonated drinks and juices. Nestle, a prominent company in the packed water segment, recently pledged to increase its use of recycled plastics, including 25% rPET (recycled PET) in its bottles, across Europe, by 2025.

Regional Analysis:

The report offers an in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Beverage Container market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

North America to Hold Maximum Market Share

– The packaging is the most critical factor that plays an essential role in the widespread consumption of beverages around the world. The strong demand for sustainable and convenient packaging solutions will drive the demand for beverage containers in North America. According to the Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies (PMMI) 2018 Beverage Report, the North American beverage industry is expected to register a growth of 4.5% during the period 2018-2028.

– Moreover, companies are adopting innovative packaging solutions for beverages to provide shelf appeal and differentiation. A useful package and label highlight the unique selling proposition, showcasing everything that sets the product apart. For instance, in 2019, Australia- based The a2 Milk Company expanded its presence in the United States, with its line of a2 Milk delivered in gable-top cartons from Evergreen Packaging LLC (a US-based company). These cartons use color graphics to differentiate milk varieties. Graphics on the packaging also describe the a2 Milk difference.

– Further, the California government listed a few regulations associated with plastic containers that must be complied with by every manufacturer. Manufacturers must follow at least one of the following regulations: the container must be produced from 25% recycled material at minimum, it should be reusable, have a recycling rate of 45% at minimum, and contain floral preservatives that can be utilized in the floral business at a later stage.

– In the past few years, the United States emphasized recycled glass packaging. According to the US Glass Packaging Institute, the country annually uses more than 3.35 million metric tons of glass packaging. Over 35% of this figure accounted for the production of glass containers in 2018. Within this approach, the country built more than 80 recycling plants for all the recyclable materials.

