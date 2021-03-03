Beverage Container Market 2021 Business Scenario – Gerresheimer AG, Vidrala SA, Owens Illinois Inc., Vetropack Holding AG

The beverage container market was valued at USD 204.02 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 283.98 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.08% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025.

The growth of this market is fueled by increasing applications, technological advancements, and the growing demand in developing regions, such as the Asia-Pacific and Latin America. This growth can be attributed to rising disposable incomes, growing population, and increasing dependence on the consumption of beverages.

– According to the US Beer Institute Annual Report, 2018, the US beer industry sells more than USD 119.3 billion in beer and malt-based beverages to US consumers each year. Moreover, according to the NBWA industry affairs, 2019, the US consumers who are 21 years and older consumed 26.5 gallons of beer and cider per person during 2018, based upon beer shipment data and the US Census population statistics. Such instances indicate that the glass containers market is poised to grow over the forecast period.

Get a Free Sample Copy of this Report: (Avail 25% Discount)

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192355757/beverage-container-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=21

Top Leading Companies of Global Beverage Container Market are

Ardagh Group, Piramal Glass Private Limited(Piramal Group), Gerresheimer AG, Vidrala SA, Owens Illinois Inc., Vetropack Holding AG, Company Profiles – Plastic Packaging, Alpha Packaging Inc., Amcor PLC, Consolidated Container Company LLC, Berry Global Inc., Comar, LLC, CKS Packaging Inc., Company Profiles – Metal Packaging, Crown Holdings, Ball Corporation, Can-Pack SA

Market Research Analysis:

Plastic Packaging Holds a Significant Market Share

– Recyclability and the ability to be molded into different shapes makes plastic an attractive choice for beverage manufacturers. In addition, the material is also capable of enabling beverage companies to enhance convenience(low weight). Further, eco-friendly initiatives by many beverage companies, are expected to fuel the demand for PET containers over the next four years.

– The growing consumer preference for a recyclable plastic bottle is also forcing vendors to innovate new products in the market. For instance, in October 2019, Coca-Cola introduced a new plastic bottle made of plastic from the sea. About 300 sample bottles were produced using 25% recycled marine plastic retrieved from the Mediterranean Sea and beaches.

– The food and beverage industry is one of the biggest consumers of plastic. In the beverage industry, the adoption of recyclable PET (rPET) witnessed a tremendous increase, owing to the sustainable packaging policies of US-based beverage majors, such as Coca Cola and PepsiCo. For instance, in 2018, Nestle rolled out its first 100% rPET (recycled polyethylene terephthalate) bottle. The company plans to move to 25% rPET bottles by 2021 and 50% rPET packaging by 2025. Moreover, Danone pledged that its Evian brand water bottles would have 100% recycled PET by 2025.

– Plastic remains the most preferred container type for packaging water, besides carbonated drinks and juices. Nestle, a prominent company in the packed water segment, recently pledged to increase its use of recycled plastics, including 25% rPET (recycled PET) in its bottles, across Europe, by 2025.

Browse the Full report description and TOC at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192355757/beverage-container-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?Mode=21

Some of the recent developments in the market are:

– In February 2020 – Amcor announced its latest and custom designs at the Wine and Grape Symposium, North America. The company also announced a collaboration with Garc_on Wines, a British start-up. Through this collaboration, Amcor will produce flat wine bottles made with post-consumer recycled (PCR) PET plastic in the United States.

– In January 2020 – Ardagh Group, Glass – North America, a business unit of the Ardagh Group SA and the largest domestic manufacturer of glass bottles for the US wine market, introduced six new sophisticated glass wine bottle designs.

Beverage Container Analysis and Strategies Carry Out as below:

The report elucidates a gist of the tried-and-tested as well as innovative strategies undertaken by potential stakeholders with regards to the marketing of the product.

The sales channels chosen (that include direct as well as indirect marketing) by the companies are briefly enumerated in the Beverage Container market report.

The distributors of these products and a gist of the top-of-the-notch customers for the same are also encompassed in the study.

The report is inclusive of the pivotal driving forces influencing the commercialization landscape of the Beverage Container market and their impact on the revenue scale of this business sphere.

The rising product demand from the key geographies as well as the pivotal applications and potential business arenas are also included in the Beverage Container Market report.

We Offer Customization On Report Based On Specific Client Requirement:

– Free country Level analysis for any 5 countries of your choice.

– Free Competitive analysis of any 5 key market players.

– Free 40 analyst hours to cover any other data point.

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information, and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com