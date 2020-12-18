Beverage Carton Packaging Machinery Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020-2026

Global Beverage Carton Packaging Machinery Market: Overview

The beverage carton packaging is available in different varieties. People are transforming from traditional ways to the new and innovative ways of beverage packaging. With the increase in the consumption of beverages, the companies have innovated many techniques and machinery for packaging to reduce labor costs and avoid contamination of drinks.

Global Beverage Carton Packaging Machinery Market: Growth Factors

The foremost factor that is driving the growth of the global beverage carton packaging machinery market is the surging concerns regarding plastic waste and its negative impacts on the surrounding environment integrated with growing demand. The changing lifestyle and increasing focus on comfortability and convenience of people are fueling the demand for the many drinks and ready-to-drink beverages which in turn, will positively shape the trajectory of the global beverage carton packaging machinery market during the forecast period. Moreover, the overall increasing consumption and demand for beverages across the globe are boosting the growth of the market.

The growing focus of people on automation of functionalities to increase productivity integrated with the increasing diversity of beverage products is fueling the demand for compact packaging machinery through different end-use application sectors.

The manufacturing companies operating across the end-use industries are adopting the customized machinery including the packaging machinery with several other specifications like frequency of packages per minute, drive systems, packaging style, speed, industrial sensors, human-machine interface, and safety components.

These specifications integrated with labor cost, profit margin, material, and engineering contribute to the final cost of the beverage carton packaging machinery. The growing demand for customized machines is anticipated to drive the market growth and generate huge revenue during the forecast period.

Global Beverage Carton Packaging Machinery Market: Segmentation

The global beverage carton packaging machinery market can be segmented into type, mode of operation, application, and region.

By type, the market can be segmented into wraparound cartoner, top-load cartoner, horizontal side-load cartoner, vertical sleeve, vertical leaflet, and others. The horizontal side-load cartoner segment holds the largest market share in the global beverage carton packaging machinery market. It builds a side seam-sealed and folded carton that is to be placed on the horizontal apparatus and is filled up horizontally with the help of the open end of the carton before closing in the machine. These cartons are perfect for bulk handling and have the capability to attain high speed in required applications.

The top load cartoner type segment is expected to grow with high CAGR during the forecast period. The top-load cartoner follows the same procedures and builds a side seam-sealed and folded carton that is to be placed on horizontal apparatus and filled vertically from the top before the machine is closed. It is perfect for fragile and delicate handling products like jars and bottles. The wraparound cartoner segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. It is majorly used for the packaging of beverage bottles and cans.

By mode of operation, the market can be segmented into automatic and semi-automatic.

By applications, the market can be segmented into non-alcoholic, alcoholic, and dairy beverages. The non-alcoholic beverage segment holds the hegemony others owing to the surging health problems due to the contaminated water consumption. Moreover, the growing concern on health and wellness will fuel the market growth significantly during the forecast period. The alcoholic beverages segment is expected to grow with a high CAGR during the forecast period due to the growing demand from the millennials population.

Global Beverage Carton Packaging Machinery Market: Regional analysis

Asia Pacific holds the largest share in the global beverage carton packaging machinery market due to the rising concern for health and fitness. Moreover, increasing per capita income in countries like China and India is likely to grow the market significantly during the forecast period.

North America is expected to grow with a high CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growing demand for ultra-premium and premium beverages with surging demand for non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages.

Global Beverage Carton Packaging Machinery Market: Competitive Players

Some of the significant players in the global beverage carton packaging machinery market are Cariba S.r.l, Syntegon Technology GmbH, Tishma Technologies, EconoCorp Inc, Krones AG., Sidel, Douglas Machine Inc., KHS GmbH, Mpac Group plc, Jacob White Packaging Ltd., Bradman Lake Group Ltd., and R.A. Jones.

Global Beverage Carton Packaging Machinery Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



