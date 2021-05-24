Beverage Carrier Rings Market Company Analysis: Key Players to Focus on Collaboration Forecast 2020 to 2030

The Growth of Beverage Carrier Rings market is huge, the study analyzes each market player encompassed in the market study as per its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and market strategies. SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player.

Owing to restrictions imposed on single-use plastic by regulatory authorities across many countries, key players in the beverage carrier rings market are using fiber and cardboard for manufacturing carrier rings. These rings are reusable, and cardboard carrier rings allow beverage and brewery company branding on the surface of the rings.

Because of this, there is high demand for carrier rings made of cardboard material from beverage and brewery companies. Therefore, the cardboard beverage carrier rings segment is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 6.6 % during the forecast period of 2020 to 2030.

Beverage Carrier Rings Market Application Analysis

Consumption of alcoholic drinks such as wine, beer, and craft beer has increased in many countries across the world. Many brewery companies prefer the use of cans over bottles for the packaging of beer, as demand for canned beverages is increasing across the world. Therefore, the rise in the demand for canned alcoholic drinks is an important factor for the growth of the beverage carrier rings market.

Regional Outlook of Beverage Carrier Rings Market

Europe is considered as one of the most important regions for the growth of the beverage carrier rings market, owing to a rise in the consumption of canned beverages. Countries such as Russia, the U.K., Germany, and the Czech Republic in Europe are important for the growth of the market, considering the increasing number of brewery companies in the region. Furthermore, East Asia is expected to gain the second-largest beverage carrier rings market share, owing to development in countries such as India and China. Also, the number of brewery companies is increasing in this region, which is creating more opportunities for players in the beverage carrier rings market.

