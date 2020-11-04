Bethesda is finally giving new unpublished information

The Elder Scrolls VI and Starfield will be released over the next few years. Before the latest installment in the Elder Scrolls saga is released, the American studio has to introduce its space exploration game. Although a leak allowed us to discover more, Starfield remains a block of puzzles. Still, Bethesda was able to reveal a little bit about these two expected games.

New info for Starfield and the older scrolls vi

For Brighton: Develop 2020, Todd Howard, the creative put forward by the studio, returned to Bethesda’s future projects. As far as the players are aware, the American studio is working on two games: first Starfield, then The Elder Scrolls VI. And after the chaotic Fallout 76, which is in much better shape now than it was at the beginning, Bethesda will focus on single player games. Two experiences that remain solo, although multiplayer can be considered later. The studio will remain on familiar flower beds that have previously been successful.

In an interview available a little earlier, Howard talks about the development of the studio’s next games. And to the delight of gamers, Bethesda’s creation engine has been redesigned. Renderers, animations, procedural builds, some time consuming improvements. This is one of the reasons the next Bethesda titles will appear years after the popular The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Fallout 4.

“From rendering to animation to procedural generation … I don’t want to reveal everything, but there is a significant improvement. It has taken longer than expected, but the engine will be behind everything we do. We can with Starfield and Bypass Elder Scrolls VI. When people see the results, I hope they are as happy as we are with what we see on screen and how we play our games. ”

Games to be featured shortly before their release, as the studio did for Fallout 4. The previous teasers at E3 introduced these titles to the public, although no other information could later be released. The studio doesn’t want fans to hold onto trailers and impatiently wait for a game. Cyberpunk 2077 fans paid the price again last month after another postponement.

“You don’t want to pull them aside. They’ll only increase fatigue. You have to balance the fatigue of wanting with the excitement of the consumer. To be honest, that takes time too. Preparing trailers, demos, Assets, it takes development time. I remember games that we’ve made and that we’ve been making for years, and it’s like having to outdo yourself every time. You have to do better. I’d rather focus on the game, to prepare a big demo. “

You will understand, if Bethesda doesn’t release a lot of information about Starfield and The Elder Scrolls VI, it is because the studio’s time is reserved for development on the two titles. A decision that should be welcomed by fans of the studio’s creations. It remains to be seen whether new information will be released soon.