Bethesda is celebrating 10 years of its famous RPG with new and free content

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is 10 years old

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is one of the few games that crosses the generations, in fact the game was invited with a first edition on PC, PS3 and Xbox 360 then on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, then on Switch and even benefited from a virtual -Reality output. The game is still talked about a lot today and has many surprises in store for these fans.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is the fifth episode of the saga. The action takes place 200 years after the story of the fourth part, when Alduin returns in the middle of a civil war. The player embodies the Dovahkiin, who is the only one able to put an end to this dark affair.

Released in 2011, it has been almost a decade since The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim launched, and to celebrate the anniversary, Bethesda Softworks has plans to release an anniversary edition of Skyrim on November 11th. During QuakeCon 2021, Bethesda made several announcements about the various initiatives launched to mark the game’s 10th anniversary.

Skyrim anniversary edition

The anniversary edition of Skyrim will include the 2016 Special Edition version of the game, a remastered version with high-resolution textures, improved visual effects and the Dawnguard, Hearthfire and Dragonborn expansions. In addition, players have access to over 500 Creation Club items: new quests, dungeons, bosses, weapons, spells, etc. Invented by prominent members of the community or the developers themselves, the fishing mode, a survival mode and quests are all about saints and seducers implemented into the game, and players can add these modes for free.

CEO Ashley Cheng said of Fishing Mode:

“I’ve always wanted to do that in Skyrim. You no longer have to dive into the water and click blindly. Now you can grab a fishing rod, do fishing quests. It’s a great addition to the game, it will be free for everyone, and it really adds to the immersion in the world. “

The special anniversary edition, which will be released on November 11th, the game’s anniversary date, will be available on PC, PS4, but also on next-gen consoles such as PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S will be available.

It will also be possible to upgrade your Special Edition to the Anniversary Edition with a DLC at an as-yet-unknown price. November 2021 will also be a free update to optimize the Skyrim Special Edition on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S appear.

Finally, note that on the same November 11th at 8:00 p.m. at the Alexandra Palace Theater in London, a concert with the London Symphony Orchestra and the London Voices Choir will be organized and broadcast live on YouTube and Twitch. On the anniversary page, you can already visit a virtual museum with fan art and videos created by the community.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition is a free upgrade from the Special Edition and will include Dawnguard, Hearthfire and Dragonborn expansions, as well as over 500 Creation Club items. The Skyrim Anniversary Edition will be available on November 11th for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series. While you wait for the anniversary edition, you can always discover the great discovery a player recently made about the game.