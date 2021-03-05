Betaine Market 2021 Business Scenario – BASF SE, Dow, Evonik Industries AG, Solvay, Kao Corporation

The Betaine Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

“The market for betaine is expected to witness a CAGR of about 6% during the forecast period.”

Top Leading Companies of Betaine Market are BASF SE, Dow, Evonik Industries AG, Solvay, Kao Corporation and others.

Key Market Trends:

Personal Care Segment to Dominate the Market Demand

– Betaine is extensively used in the personal care industry as an alternative to sulphur-based surfactants. The segment accounts for more than 50% of the global betaine consumption.

– Water retention and moisturizing properties of betaine make it a widely useful raw material for the cosmetic industry.

– Besides, it is widely used as a surfactant, emulsifier, and emollient in personal care products, such as lotion, shampoos, skin cleansers, etc.

Investigator Observers Strong Growth in Specific Regions:

– Europe Market (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy)

– Center East and Africa Market (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

– South America Market (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

– North America Market (United States, Canada, Mexico)

– Asia Pacific Market (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia).

