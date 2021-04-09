Beta Glucan Market Growth by Global Key Players: Associated British Foods Plc, Ceapro Inc., Angel Yeast Co. Ltd, Tate & Lyle

The Beta Glucan market report provides overall structure and business outlook of the global and regional industries. The study also involves the important Achievements of the market, Research & Development, new product launch, product responses and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and local scale. The structured analysis contains graphical as well as a diagrammatic representation of global Beta Glucan Market with its specific geographical regions.

Global Beta-Glucan Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1%during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Beta Glucan Market Segmentation:

Top leading Manufactures Profiled in Beta Glucan Market Report are:

Associated British Foods Plc, Ceapro Inc., Angel Yeast Co. Ltd, Tate & Lyle, Biotec Pharmacon ASA, DSM, Natural Arctic

– Functional ingredients have found new applications in foods that help fulfill the dietary needs of consumers, as the former positively affect the metabolic parameters and support the curing of diseases. ?-glucan acts as a perfect immunomodulator, as it helps in transforming the immune system and makes it smarter. Moreover, several new research activities are being conducted in determining the positive health benefits of beta-glucan in the management of numerous diseases.

– ?-glucan, being an important functional ingredient, has various medical advantages. Consumers show their inclination toward processed foods with ?-Glucan, in order to proactively strengthen their immune systems.

Beta Glucan Market Scenario:

Cereal has highest content of ?-d-glucan

Cereal ?-glucan from oat, barley, wheat, and rye induce a variety of physiological effects that positively impact the consumers health. The highest content of ?-d-glucan was observed in barley and oat grains. Oats contain a form of soluble fiber, called oat ?-glucan, which is particularly concentrated in the outer layers of the grain. This fiber is known for its cholesterol-lowering and hypoglycemic properties, as well as its use in various cosmetic applications and also used for blood glucose reduction. Barley contains the highest level, of up to 11 %, ?-glucan among all the cereals. In many Western countries, barley is mainly used for animal feed and malting. However, there is renewed interest in barley as human food, due to its health benefits, including its potential to reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease by lowering cholesterol and improving glucose tolerance.

Competitive Landscape:

The global beta-glucan market is competitive in nature having large number of domestic and multinational player competing for market share and with innovation in products being a major strategic approach adopted by leading players. Additionally, merger, expansion, acquisition and partnership with other companies are the common strategies to enhance the company presence and boost the market. For instance, in 2016, Associated British Foods PLC (ABF) had confirmed its plans to acquire full ownership of Illovo Sugar Limited (Illovo), and had received the requisite shareholder approvals in South Africa. Most active companies dominating the global market includes Associated British Food Plc, Tate & Lyle, Kerry Group, and Biotic Pharmacon. The other leading key players are Lesaffre Human Care, Angel Yeast Co. Ltd, Immuno Medic, Super ?-glucan (SBG) Inc., DSM Food Specialties BV & DSM Nutritional Products AG and others.

The key insights of the Beta Glucan Market report:

─The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Beta Glucan market manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

─The report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

─The Beta Glucan market report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2014-2020 market shares for key vendors.

─The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

─The report estimates 2020-2025 market development trends of Beta Glucan Market.

─Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand and current market dynamics is also carried out

─The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Beta Glucan Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

In conclusion, Beta Glucan market report presents the descriptive analysis of the parent market supported elite players, present, past and artistic movement information which is able to function a profitable guide for all the Beta Glucan Industry business competitors. Our expert research analyst’s team has been trained to provide in-depth market research report from every individual sector which will be helpful to understand the industry data in the most precise way.

How we have factored the effect of Covid-19 in our report:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

