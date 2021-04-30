Beta-Glucan Market Future Prospects With Covid-19 Impact Analysis 2027 | Cargill, Incorporated, Biotec Pharmacon ASA, Ceapro Inc

To succeed in this promptly changing market place, businesses must take up the market research report solution such as Beta-Glucan Market research report. Businesses can achieve unrivalled insights and acquaintance of the best market opportunities into their respective markets with the help of this market report. The market study carried out in this report analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors in the industry.

The attention on the overwhelming players Cargill, Incorporated, Biotec Pharmacon ASA, Ceapro Inc., Super Beta Glucan, DSM, Tate & Lyle, Kemin Industries, Inc., Lesaffre, Garuda International, Inc., Merck KGaA, Kerry Group, Ohly, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., AIT Ingredients, AngelYeast Co., Ltd., British Corner Shop Ltd., Bio Origin Foods and Algatech LTD among others.

The rise in the market value can be attributed to the increasing usage of the product as an immunity booster medicine in pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industry. Beta-glucan is a polysaccharide that present in natural sources like oats, barley, mushrooms and leaves. Beta-glucan’s physicochemical functions differ depending on the features of its primary structure, including type of connection, branching degree and molecular weight. Beta-glucan offers different functions in dietary foods including rising immune health and functional ingredients among others.

This report also covers the impact of COVID-19 on the global market. The pandemic caused by Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally, including the business sector. This has brought along several changes in market conditions.

Rising awareness about the nutritional value of functional food is one of the primary driver for global beta-glucan market

Rising demand for yeast specialty products is expected to have a positive impact in the market growth

Its superior functional profile and the health benefits that it confers in the variety of application areas may boost the growth of the market

New functional food product launches and growing disposable income is driving the market growth

Market Restraints:

Strict regulations regarding its applications are expected to hamper the market growth

Increasing substitute in the market will hamper the growth of the market in the forecast period

By Application (Food & Beverages, Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, Animal Feed),

Category (Soluble Beta-Glucan, Insoluble Beta-Glucan),

Source (Cereal, Seaweed, Yeast, Mushroom),

Brand (Oatwell, Promoat, Glucagel, Sanacel, Avenacare, Nutrim, Wellmune, Yestimun),

Extraction Method (Beta-Glucan from Cereal, Beta-Glucan from Yeast)

The BETA-GLUCAN report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

In August 2019, Algatech Ltd., announced that it has licensed the rights to produce Beta-1, 3-glucan production technology by microalgae Euglena gracilis. The company intend to produce purer form of it with their unique techniques and chemical structure. This allowance will now expand the product offering of the company and will support in commercial development

In September 2017, Kemin has introduced its BetaVia product line. The new product line includes two algae-sourced, GMO-free beta-glucan components for immune assistance. BetaVia complete is a nutrient-dense processed whole-algae fermentation that offers dietary assistance for the good immune system and overall well-being. This launch helped the company to expand its product portfolio in the market

