Beta-Glucan Market Future Growth Explored in Latest Research Report by 2026 | Cargill, Incorporated, Biotec Pharmacon ASA, Ceapro Inc., Super Beta Glucan

To be aware of the market in depth, market research report is the perfect solution. Report such as Beta-Glucan Market, helps to know that how the market is going to perform in the forecast years by giving information about market definition, classifications, applications, and engagements. Market segmentation is also covered in detail by considering several aspects that is sure to help businesses out there. A team of multi-lingual analysts and project managers is skilled to serve clients on every strategic aspect including product development, key areas of development, application modelling, use of technologies, the acquisition strategies, exploring niche growth opportunities and new markets.

Few of the major competitors currently working in global beta-glucan market are Cargill, Incorporated, Biotec Pharmacon ASA, Ceapro Inc., Super Beta Glucan, DSM, Tate & Lyle, Kemin Industries, Inc., Lesaffre, Garuda International, Inc., Merck KGaA, Kerry Group, Ohly, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., AIT Ingredients, AngelYeast Co., Ltd., British Corner Shop Ltd., Bio Origin Foods and Algatech LTD among others.

Global beta-glucan market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 7.74% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market value can be attributed to the increasing usage of the product as an immunity booster medicine in pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industry.

Beta-glucan is a polysaccharide that present in natural sources like oats, barley, mushrooms and leaves. Beta-glucan’s physicochemical functions differ depending on the features of its primary structure, including type of connection, branching degree and molecular weight. Beta-glucan offers different functions in dietary foods including rising immune health and functional ingredients among others.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Rising awareness about the nutritional value of functional food is one of the primary driver for global beta-glucan market

Rising demand for yeast specialty products is expected to have a positive impact in the market growth

Its superior functional profile and the health benefits that it confers in the variety of application areas may boost the growth of the market

New functional food product launches and growing disposable income is driving the market growth

Strict regulations regarding its applications are expected to hamper the market growth

Increasing substitute in the market will hamper the growth of the market in the forecast period

Conducts Overall BETA-GLUCAN Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of –

By Application (Food & Beverages, Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, Animal Feed),

Category (Soluble Beta-Glucan, Insoluble Beta-Glucan),

Source (Cereal, Seaweed, Yeast, Mushroom),

Brand (Oatwell, Promoat, Glucagel, Sanacel, Avenacare, Nutrim, Wellmune, Yestimun),

Extraction Method (Beta-Glucan from Cereal, Beta-Glucan from Yeast)

The BETA-GLUCAN report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2019, Algatech Ltd., announced that it has licensed the rights to produce Beta-1, 3-glucan production technology by microalgae Euglena gracilis. The company intend to produce purer form of it with their unique techniques and chemical structure. This allowance will now expand the product offering of the company and will support in commercial development

In September 2017, Kemin has introduced its BetaVia product line. The new product line includes two algae-sourced, GMO-free beta-glucan components for immune assistance. BetaVia complete is a nutrient-dense processed whole-algae fermentation that offers dietary assistance for the good immune system and overall well-being. This launch helped the company to expand its product portfolio in the market

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the global Hair Tie market

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Beta-Glucan market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales

Chapter 4: Presenting Beta-Glucan market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions

