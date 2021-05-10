Beta Agonist Feed Additive Market 2021 Global Outlook – Merck Animal Health, Elanco Animal Health, Zoetis, Quality Liquid Feeds, Heer Pharma Private Limited

The Beta Agonist Feed Additive Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

“The Global Beta Agonist Feed Additive Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period (2020-2025).”

Top Leading Companies of Beta Agonist Feed Additive Market are Merck Animal Health, Elanco Animal Health, Zoetis, Quality Liquid Feeds, Heer Pharma Private Limited and others.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand for Animal Meat to Boost the Beta Agonist Feed Additive Sales

There has been increasing pressure on the livestock industry, to meet the increasing demand for meat and high-value animal protein. Population growth, rising incomes in developing nations, and urbanization have led to a surge in global livestock production. The level of income and consumption of animal protein is directly related to the consumption of milk, meat, and eggs, which are increasing at the expense of staple foods. Due to a decline in the prices of meat and meat products, developing countries are beginning to consume large quantities of meat, at a much lower level of the gross domestic product than industrialized countries did, two to three decades back. Urbanization has led to increased demand for meat and milk products in cities when compared to the rural areas.

Investigator Observers Strong Growth in Specific Regions:

– Europe Market (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy)

– Center East and Africa Market (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

– South America Market (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

– North America Market (United States, Canada, Mexico)

– Asia Pacific Market (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia).

