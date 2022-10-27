Best Yoimiya build in Genshin Impact: Artifacts, weapons, and talents

Genshin Influence 3.2 livestream has introduced Yoimiya’s rerun for the upcoming banners. Primarily based on the official announcement, she can have a second rerun within the first half of the three.2 replace.

The 5-star Inazuman character was initially launched in model 2.0 replace. Yoimiya is a superb Pyro DPS with mastery over bow weapons. She excels at single-target enemies and depends on her Elemental Talent to deal most injury.

Regardless of having so many meta Pyro DPS characters within the sport, Yoimiya has managed to create her personal area of interest. Given under is an in depth information on how gamers can construct the character in Genshin Influence 3.2 replace.

Genshin Influence: Finest builds, artifacts, weapons for Yoimiya in 3.2 replace

Genshin Influence officers have introduced that 3.2 banners will characteristic Yoimiya and Nahida alongside the patch launch. The previous will seem within the first half and her rate-up banner, Tapestry of Golden Flames, will embody the next 4-stars:

Yoimiya’s major supply of harm comes from her Elemental Talent. When forged, it infuses her regular assaults with Pyro to deal burn injury to opponents. Therefore, gamers ought to prioritize leveling up her abilities on this order:

Regular assault Elemental Talent Elemental Burst

Finest artifacts for Yoimiya in Genshin Influence 3.2

Finest artifacts to make use of for Yoimiya (Picture through Genshin Influence)

Within the present model, gamers can farm for varied artifact units to construct Yoimiya. Here’s a record of four-piece units which might be nice choices for her:

Shimenawa’s Memory

Crimson Witch of Flames

Echoes of an Providing

Typically, the four-piece set of Shimenawa’s Memory is taken into account the best-in-slot artifact set for Yoimiya. The bonus impact supplies a large increase to the Elemental Talent injury and will increase her general DPS potential.

The Crimson Witch of Flames is her second best-in-slot artifact set. Its bonus results massively improve reaction-based injury. Moreover, the latest addition of extra artifact strongboxes has made it simpler for newer gamers to farm this artifact set.

Lastly, Yoimiya can take nice benefit of the Echoes of an Providing bonus impact. Nonetheless, excessive ping can massively have an effect on her efficiency and cut back her DPS potential. Therefore, that is solely advisable for gamers with constant low pings.

Finest weapons for Yoimiya to wield

Finest weapons to make use of for Yoimiya (Picture through Genshin Influence)

Gamers constructing their Yoimiya ought to search for weapons with Crit Charge/DMG or ATK% secondary stats. Here’s a record of 5-star weapons that she will be able to use:

Thundering Pulse

Aqua Simulacra

Skyward Harp

Polar Star

Amos Bow

It’s no shock that Yoimiya’s signature weapon, Thundering Pulse, made it to the record. Though it’s tailored for her, she is fairly versatile along with her weapons. F2P gamers or mild spenders can go for the next 4-star weapons for Yoimiya:

Each of those bow weapons have ATK% as secondary stats and supply comparable buffs to the wielder.

Gamers also can check out this glorious YouTube video that may information them with constructing Yoimiya.



