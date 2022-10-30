Best weapons and artifacts for Yoimiya in Genshin Impact 3.2 patch

Over the previous few months, HoYoverse has constructed up pleasure and expectations throughout the Genshin Impression group concerning Nahida. Nonetheless, there shall be one other 5-star character alongside her, who is among the finest injury sellers at present within the recreation. Her identify is Yoimiya, and he or she wields the Pyro imaginative and prescient and a Bow.

Launched within the well-known 2.0 replace, Yoimiya was typically neglected by many throughout her debut because the Electro Archon adopted her on the time. Nonetheless, as the times glided by, her potential was acknowledged among the many group, making her immensely highly effective with the right weapons, artifacts, and groups.

A few months after her rerun, HoYoverse is granting everybody one other likelihood on November 2, to get the Pyro Archer alongside Dendro Archon. The next article will information you thru one of the best artifacts and weapons.

The way to construct Yoimiya with the right artifacts and weapons in Genshin Impression 3.2 (2022)

1) Weapons

Yoimiya’s signature weapon is the 5-star Thundering Pulse, which may solely be acquired by way of gacha. Nonetheless, you’ll be happy to know that she will be highly effective even with F2P weapons. Gears akin to Hamayumi from Inazuma or Rust from gacha are prime examples of potent weapons for Yoimiya.

Rust stats at stage 80 (Picture by way of Genshin Impression)

For Inazuma’s Bow, you will want to ship three mysterious Conches to Takashi for seven days. Whereas it is a way more assured solution to get a weapon, Rust is sadly locked behind gacha. Stocking up on sufficient primogems for one banner has an opportunity to drop both a 4-star character or weapon.

Location to amass the Hamayumi Bow in Inazuma (Picture by way of Genshin Impression)

Each Hamayumi and Rust can amplify Yoimiya’s commonplace assault injury numbers, as her expertise are completely based mostly on arrows she shoots, moderately than her elemental burst. Amongst different craftable Bows, Prototype Crescent stands out due to its ATK bumps. Nonetheless, Hamayumi can create extra vital injury numbers at Refinement 5.

2) Artifacts

Whereas Sumeru launched many new units for various characters, basic artifacts akin to Shimenawa, Lavawalker, and even the Crimson Witch nonetheless stand true to their names. For Yoimiya, both one of many units talked about above can work. Nonetheless, just like many artifact units, there are circumstances that it’s essential to meet for excellent builds.

Yoimiya with the Shimenawa’s Memory 4-pc (Picture by way of Genshin Impression)

Yoimiya’s true potential depends very a lot on a 4-pc Shimenawa’s Memory set, which will be discovered on Yashiori Island. Nonetheless, this set requires Yoimiya to have not less than 15 or extra power in her burst. Since her equipment relies on common assaults, you will not ever have to make use of elemental bursts whereas utilizing this set.

Momiji-Dyed Court docket Area for Shimenawa and Emblem set (Picture by way of Genshin Impression)

For a extra exact concept, Shimenawa’s Memory offers the next buff to the consumer:

When casting an Elemental Talent, if the character has 15 or extra Vitality, they lose 15 Vitality and Regular/Charged/Plunging Assault DMG is elevated by 50% for 10s. This impact is not going to set off once more throughout that period.

Pairing this with the likes of Raiden, Yelan, Xinqiu, and even Fischl shall be helpful for the Shimenawa 4-pc set. Nonetheless, since Crimson 4-pc will increase the bottom elemental response injury tied to Pyro, it is one other viable choice for EM (elemental mastery) builds.

