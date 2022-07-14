8 Best Upcoming Movies 2022 to Watch Out For In the Second-Half

Looking for the upcoming movies 2022, which are going to be released in the second half? Well, keep scrolling the page to find the list. The first half of 2022 has filled the film industry with amazement by adding some interesting movie line-up but hold your horses as the second half of the year is yet to come.

There are a number of big-budget movies coming out in the second half that you don’t want to miss. So, what are you waiting for? Check out our list below, and be sure to bookmark this page so that you don’t miss any of the upcoming blockbuster films! Let’s get into it!!

A Guide to the 8 Upcoming Movies 2022 Lined For the Second Half

Here’s a quick rundown of the 8 upcoming movies 2022 that are lined up for the second half of the year. Check them out here and find which of them are worth waiting for.

1. Minion: The Rise of Gru

In the second half of the year, there are a number of big-budget movies set to be released. Among these is Minion: The Rise of Gru, which is scheduled to be released in theaters on July 1.

Minion: The Rise of Gru is a comedy movie that tells the story of a minion who wants to become the leader of his group. He must first overcome obstacles posed by his boss, Professor X.

This movie is sure to be a hit with audiences. It features excellent acting by its cast and will likely be one of the most popular movies of the second half of the year. So if you’re looking for something fun to watch, this is definitely an option worth considering.

2. Thor: Love and Thunder

Thor: Love and Thunder is the latest movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it’s set to be a big-budget blockbuster. The movie has already hit the screens and is widely applauded for its stunning backdrop, amazing storyline, and an incredible cast. However, what exactly pissed the audience is the same look and feel identical to other Marvel movies.

While Chris Hemsworth has done the job right, fans are already lauding the performance of Christian Bale as the film’s villain and anticipating his contribution to the film to be profound.

3. Halloween Ends

Halloween Ends is a horror movie that is set to release in the second half of 2022. This movie is based on the novel of the same name by Jeff Strand. It tells the story of a group of people who are terrorized by an unknown force during Halloween. The movie is finally arriving in theaters this Fall and is scheduled to be released on October 14th.

This upcoming movie is directed by David Gordon Green and written by Green, Danny McBride, and Paul Brad Logan.

4. Bullet Train

Counted among the best upcoming movies 2022, Bullet Train is something you cannot afford to miss. Scheduled to be released on August 5, this action thriller features Brad Pitt as an assassin who has given up killing.

This American action comedy film is directed by David Leitch, and it is based on the Japanese novel Maria Beetle. The film looks to have enough action and promises to be a refreshing cinematic experience in a year packed with tons of franchise films.

5. Nope

Jordan Peele’s third directorial masterpiece, Nope, promises to take the thrills and scares even further than ever before. It is scheduled to be released on 22nd July and is expected to be among the best upcoming movies 2022.

Expectations are high from Academy Award winner, Jordan Peele’s endeavor, as his name has now become synonymous with the modern horror genre. But since the movie hasn’t yet been released, we can just wait and check whether it will live up to the hype or not.

6. Black Adam

The next movie on the list is none other than the Black Adam. Featuring Pierce Brosnan, Dwayne Johnson, Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, and Quintessa Swindell, this superhero movie is all set to hit the screens on October 21st.

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, this upcoming American superhero film is based on the DC Comics character of the same name. Black Adam is one of the most highly anticipated movies of the second half of 2022, and fans are anxious to see it. It is expected to be a huge hit, both financially and critically.

7. Creed III

Yet another name on the list of best upcoming movies 2022 is Creed III. Schedule to be released on November 23rd, it is the next installment in the Rocky spinoff franchise. Creed III is a thriller set in a small town in Alabama.

This upcoming American sports drama film is directed by Michael B. Jordan and starring the director himself, Jonathan Majors, Tessa Thompson, and many other big names to count. Be sure to check out the movie and hold your expectations to check what exactly the audience will be fed with.

8. Avatar: The Way of Water

Avatar: The Way of Water is one of the most expensive movies ever made, and it’s no wonder – it’s gorgeous to look at and features some amazing action scenes. This long-awaited sequel is all set to hit the screens on 16th December 2022. The movie has massive expectations on its shoulders, and it must have to live up to the groundbreaking nature of its predecessor.

Conclusion

So, that’s all about the best upcoming movies 2022. We hope our research will help you line up the biggest blockbusters ahead so you can enjoy them without any hassle. In the second half of 2022, there are a number of big-budget movies that you should keep an eye out for.

These films will likely be some of the most popular and successful releases of the year, so it is important that you get tickets as soon as possible to see them in theaters. For more such updates, you can stay tuned with us!!

