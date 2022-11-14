Best team comps to build for Yae Miko in Genshin Impact

The brand new Dendro ingredient launched in Genshin Influence 3.0 has modified the present meta. It has helped Electro, Hydro, and Pyro parts to trigger reactions.

The brand new elemental reactions have been a large buff for Electro-based reactions and Electro characters. Talking of Electro characters, the electro buff has made Yae Miko even stronger with the brand new workforce compositions.

The 5-star Catalyst consumer from Inazuma is well-known for her off-field harm and big AoE burst potential. Earlier than Sumeru, Yae Miko was solely viable in Electro-charged and Overload groups. Given under are the most effective workforce compositions for Yae Miko within the Genshin Influence 3.2 replace.

Genshin Influence 3.2: Finest workforce compositions for Yae Miko

5) Mono-Electro Crew

Finest Mono-Electro workforce for Yae Miko (Picture through HoYoverse)

This is likely one of the traditional Yae Miko groups earlier than the Dendro replace. This can be very sturdy and versatile throughout many fight eventualities. Gamers must watch out about their rotation planning so Yae Miko and Raiden’s elemental burst can benefit from Bennett’s ATK buff.

As soon as the rotations are executed correctly, the workforce successfully has two AoE bursts with enormous harm potential.

4) Overload Crew

Finest Overload workforce for Yae Miko (Picture through HoYoverse)

Overload response groups are extraordinarily efficient in opposition to heavyweight enemies in Genshin Influence.

That is the most effective overload workforce with Yae Miko because the Electro enabler. Each Yae Miko and Xianling are well-known for off-field harm and with Raiden as an on-field battery, the workforce turns into much more highly effective.

3) Taser Crew

Finest Electro-charged workforce for Yae Miko (Picture through HoYoverse)

Yae Miko works successfully effectively in Electro-charged groups, often known as Taser groups within the Genshin Influence group. The workforce composition is very versatile and the chances are infinite.

One of the best Yae Miko taser contains characters who tackle a number of roles reminiscent of Kokomi and Kazuha. Whereas Kokomi is the workforce’s driver, she additionally offers therapeutic. Kazuha, then again, shreds the enemy’s elemental resistance and offers harm bonuses along with his ascension passive and constellations (if any).

Various Electro Choices: Raiden and Beidou

Various Hydro Choices: Ayato, Barbara, Xingqiu, Tartaglia, and Mona

Various Anemo Choices: Sucrose, Jean, and Sayu

2) Hyperbloom Crew

Finest Hyperbloom workforce for Yae Miko (Picture through HoYoverse)

Hyperbloom is likely one of the new elemental reactions launched in Genshin Influence. Dendro and Hydro reactions create Dendro cores and making use of Electro to those cores triggers Hyperblooms.

One of the best Hyperbloom workforce for Yae Miko contains Nahida, Yelan, and Zhongli. Whereas Nahida is the most effective Dendro applicant, Yelan is a quick Hydro enabler together with her elemental talent and burst. Zhongli occupies the final flex spot and offers sturdy shields.

Various Electro Choices: Raiden, Kuki Shinobu, Fischl, and Lisa

Various Hydro Choices: Ayato, Xingqiu, and Kokomi

Various Flex Choices: Sucrose and Kazuha

1) Worsen Crew

Finest Worsen workforce for Yae Miko (Picture through HoYoverse)

Electro and Dendro may cause “quicken” reactions on an enemy. Dealing electro harm to a quickened enemy will trigger aggravated reactions.

Yae Miko acts because the off-field Electro enabler in her greatest Worsen workforce in Genshin Influence. The outfit contains Nahida and Kuki Shinobu, the final spot may be stuffed by any flex choice. Listed here are some flex choices that work exceptionally effectively for this workforce:

Kazuha

Sucrose

Zhongli

Collei

Dendro Traveller

These are the most effective Genshin Influence groups that gamers can construct round Yae Miko within the newest model of the three.2 replace. With upcoming patches, new banners will add extra Dendro characters that can additional strengthen workforce compositions.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul



