Best TAQ-56 loadout in Modern Warfare 2

It has been lower than per week because the launch of Name of Responsibility: Trendy Warfare 2, which marks the “new period” of the franchise, in line with Activision. The sport has considerably spiced up the franchise’s method, choosing a extra tactical and slow-placed strategy.

The TAQ-56 is among the assault rifles in Trendy Warfare, and it was known as the FN-SCAR 17 within the earlier Infinity Ward sport. It is among the most versatile weapons due to its excessive harm, low recoil, and excessive mobility. The gun can be utilized at each lengthy and brief vary, though it could get overpowered towards some SMGs in shut encounters. Nevertheless, the fitting mixture of attachments could make it the right weapon in most circumstances.

Finest attachments for the TAQ-56 and how one can unlock them in Trendy Warfare 2

To unlock the absolutely automated Assault Rifle in Trendy Warfare 2, gamers must be at Rank 19. The TAQ-56 is the primary weapon within the Tactique Verte Platform, making it much less taxing to stage up. It is among the few weapons that doesn’t require the participant to stage up different weapons to unlock. Nevertheless, gamers might want to stage up the TAQ-56 to unlock a few different weapons within the sport.

The utmost stage of the gun is 20, which gamers might want to attain to unlock a number of the higher attachments. To unlock all the gun’s attachments, gamers may even need to stage up different weapons, such because the TAQ-V and TAQ-M.

The attachments required to unleash the TAQ-56’s potential in Trendy Warfare 2 are:

Receiver: TAQ-56

TAQ-56 Muzzle: Echoless-80

Echoless-80 Rear Grip: FSS Fight Grip

FSS Fight Grip Underbarrel: Demo IMP-44 Grip

Demo IMP-44 Grip Barrel: 14.5″ Tundra Professional Barrel

14.5″ Tundra Professional Barrel Inventory: TV Cardinal

These attachments intention to make the TAQ-56 extra viable in long-range fights in Trendy Warfare 2 by growing its bullet velocity, harm vary, and accuracy. The attachments may even enhance the bottom mobility of the weapon barely, permitting the participant to maneuver sooner with out sacrificing on different stats.

The Echoless-80 muzzle supplies gamers with a variety of advantages. It suppresses sound, will increase bullet velocity and harm vary, and smoothens recoil. Nevertheless, this comes at the price of a decreased ADS pace. The TV Cardinal inventory compensates for the downsides of the earlier attachment by growing dash pace and strolling pace whereas aiming down sights.

The TAQ-56 with a Platinum camo (Picture by way of Activision)

The 14.5″ Tundra Professional Barrel will increase the harm vary and bullet velocity. It additionally will increase hip hearth accuracy, which is important if gamers discover themselves in close-range firefights. The Demo IMP-44 Grip stabilizes the gun’s idle intention and additional will increase hip hearth accuracy in addition to recoil stabilization. Lastly, the FSS Fight rear grip helps gamers management the gun’s recoil and can be the primary attachment within the Rear Grip part, making it straightforward to unlock.

If gamers favor to have an Optic hooked up to the weapon, the rear grip is the most effective half to switch since they will not lose out on a lot in the event that they achieve this. Nevertheless, the TAQ-56 has one of many clearest iron sights in Trendy Warfare 2 that lets gamers observe enemies simply with out getting their view blocked.

