Best shield to use in the game

God of Struggle Ragnarok, the extremely awaited sequel to the exceptional 2018 soft-reboot God of Struggle (2018), is lastly playable throughout numerous platforms. The sport is a conclusive chapter of the Ghost of Sparta – Kratos and his son Atreus’ Norse saga, which sees the father-and-son duo go up in opposition to the total may of the Aesir gods whereas making an attempt to stop the prophecied finish of the world, Ragnarok.

Whereas the narrative is a direct continuation of the final sport, God of Struggle Ragnarok presents a number of latest and thrilling additions to the action-heavy hack and slash gameplay. The elemental construction of gameplay stays the identical, with some quality-of-life additions made to the sport that considerably alter the circulate of fight.

One of many greatest new additions to the sport is the brand-new protect gameplay and customization system, which permits gamers to make use of totally different shields in accordance with their most well-liked playstyle. The sport presents gamers a alternative of 5 totally different protect varieties they’ll swap between, with all of the shields equally viable in nearly each fight situation.

Nevertheless, one protect sort reigns over the remainder as one of the best protect for all playstyles. Right here is one of the best protect that gamers can use in God of Struggle Ragnarok.

Be aware: This text is subjective and displays the creator’s opinions. This text additionally accommodates delicate spoilers for God of Struggle Ragnarok.

The Shatter Star Defend is well one of the best protect among the many 5 that gamers can discover in God of Struggle Ragnarok, and this is why

All protect varieties that gamers unlock in God of Struggle Ragnarok

In God of Struggle Ragnarok, gamers begin with the Guardian Defend, given to Kratos by his spouse Faye within the earlier sport. Nevertheless, after a thunderous battle with the God of Thunder, Thor, the Guardian Defend is damaged, rendering it ineffective in fight.

After Kratos and Atreus exit from Midgard, the Huldra brothers provide the father-and-son duo a spot to remain and two new shields for Kratos to make use of whereas they repair his unique Guardian Defend. Initially, gamers can solely select between the Stone Wall and Dauntless Shields.

Nevertheless, over the course of the sport, gamers finally come upon two extra protect varieties: Onslaught and Shatter Star Shields. Additionally, throughout the primary story quest, “The Path,” when Kratos and Freya exit to search out the Norns, Brok returns him the Guardian Defend, all repaired.

For early sport segments, it is best for gamers who’re both newcomers to the collection or aren’t skilled with the final sport’s fight to stay with the Stone Wall Defend. The Dauntless Defend, however, is a parry-focused protect, which might help gamers stagger enemies simply however is comparatively ineffective in blocking incoming assaults.

Nevertheless, as quickly as gamers make their method to Vanaheim, they need to make their method to the Deserted Village area to seize the Shatter Star Defend from a legendary chest. The Shatter Star Defend is superior in nearly each side to all different protect classes in God of Struggle Ragnarok.

Successfully utilizing the Shatter Star Defend in God of Struggle Ragnarok

Whereas it lacks the shield-counter expertise current in Guardian and Onslaught Shields, it makes up for it with its insanely damaging protect bash capability. The Shatter Star Defend is the one protect that doesn’t require deflecting or blocking assaults to refill the cost meter, because it mechanically fees by holding L1.

Regardless of missing a protect counter, Shatter Star Defend permits gamers to parry incoming assaults in return for a full cost meter, which they’ll use to break enemies by double tapping L1. Gamers can massively improve the weapon’s effectiveness by pairing up the protect with the “Rond of Aggravation” accent.

The Shatter Star Defend is the simplest protect in opposition to the Berserker Souls, who’re probably the most formidable enemy encounters, very similar to the Valkyries from the final sport. The shield-bash capability can simply stun-lock the bosses for gamers to sneak in just a few additional hits earlier than retreating.

Whereas Stone Wall, Dauntless, Onslaught, and Guardian Defend include their very own perks, the Shatter Star Defend, attributable to its shield-bash capability, is well one of the best protect gamers can use in God of Struggle Ragnarok.



