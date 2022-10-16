Best Nilou team comps in Genshin Impact

Nilou has lastly debuted within the second half of the Genshin Impression patch 3.1 replace. The brand new 5-star from Sumeru is a fairly area of interest character that may multiply the injury dealt by commonplace Dendro cores in Bloom groups.

Followers who efficiently managed to summon Nilou from her rate-up banner may want to put her on the sector with one of the best occasion members. Though Nilou’s package suggests placing her in Bloom groups to convey out her true potential, one may use her in non-Bloom groups and nonetheless thrive. The next article will information gamers with one of the best groups for Nilou in Genshin Impression.

Finest group compositions for Nilou in Genshin Impression 3.1

Given under are 5 group compositions gamers can use to create one of the best squads for Nilou. Remember the fact that the listing is in no explicit order and every group is more practical in several conditions.

5) Vaporize Staff

Vaporize group with Nilou (Picture through Genshin Impression)

Exterior Bloom groups, Nilou can be utilized as a Hydro enabler to set off Vaporize reactions. Since her Hydro software requires staying near opponents, gamers can pair her with Xiangling for higher synergy.

The remaining two spots will probably be stuffed by Bennett and Jean to create a Sunfire Jean group with Nilou.

4) Freeze Staff

Freeze group with Nilou (Picture through Genshin Impression)

Nilou’s fixed Hydro software along with her Elemental Ability variants and Burst gives respectable synergy with Freeze groups.

Pairing her with Ayaka, Shenhe, and Kazuha permits gamers to create one of the best Freeze group for Nilou. Those that do not have the respective 5-stars can go for various characters akin to Kaeya, Rosaria, Sucrose, and extra.

3) Mono Hydro Staff

Mono Hydro group with Nilou (Picture through Genshin Impression)

As already talked about, Nilou is a wonderful Hydro enabler. Surprisingly, she performs extraordinarily effectively in a Mono Hydro group as effectively, with Xingqiu and Yelan. Different Hydro characters can be used as options akin to Kokomi, Childe, Barbara, Ayatao, and lots of extra.

The final spot within the Mono Hydro groups could be stuffed by both Kazuha, Zhongli, or Albedo relying on the Hydro characters.

2) HyperBloom Staff

Hyperbloom group with Nilou (Picture through Genshin Impression)

Nilou within the Hyperbloom group permits the Electro character to benefit from her Bountiful Dendro Cores. The most effective Hyperbloom group gamers can provide you with are:

They will use Fischl and Dendro Traveler as options for a few of the above-mentioned characters

1) Bloom Staff

Bloom group with Nilou (Picture through Genshin Impression)

Bloom groups convey out the true potential of Nilou’s package within the sport. It’s the solely reaction-based group that permits her to activate her passive expertise “Court docket of Dancing Petals”, the place close by occasion members are granted the Golden Chalice Bounty. The Golden Chalice impact will increase 100 EM of close by members.

The most effective Bloom group for Nilou will embody:

Sangonomiya Kokomi

Collei

Dendro Traveler

Gamers who do not have Kokomi may go for Barbara instead. Though Nahida is but to debut within the upcoming patch replace, many in the neighborhood consider that she’s going to pair effectively with Nilou after her launch.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul



