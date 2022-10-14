Best Nilou team comps and builds in Genshin Impact

Genshin Affect’s latest 5-star character Nilou can be releasing quickly, and followers will have the ability to add her to their groups. Nilou is a 5-star Hydro sword character with a really distinctive area of interest as a buffer for Dendro’s Bloom response, and as such, her crew compositions are way more restricted than most characters.

Nilou’s ascension passive locks her into sure crew compositions if she needs to take full benefit of her equipment, and gamers might want to preserve this in thoughts in the event that they plan on using her in battle. Followers can discover Nilou’s greatest crew comps right here, alongside together with her greatest builds in Genshin Affect.

Nilou in Genshin Affect: Greatest crew compositions for the 5-star embrace Hydro and Dendro characters

Genshin Affect 3.1’s second part will convey the discharge of Nilou, the sport’s new 5-star character. Nilou is a Hydro sword wielder who would not match into the sport’s typical Hydro crew compositions that usually depend on reactions like Vaporize and Freeze, however she as an alternative fills the function of a Bloom-focused DPS carry.

Gamers might want to benefit from the Bloom response to get probably the most out of Nilou, as a lot of her equipment is concentrated round growing the harm of her distinctive Bloom reactions. Sadly, because of this her crew compositions are very restricted in the meanwhile, as the sport has only a few Dendro characters that match alongside her in a celebration. Nonetheless, this roster will develop over time, ultimately giving Nilou extra teammates to pair up with.

@zyelexx Nilou can completely crit w her abilities/assaults, I’d recc jade cutter greatest for that! Bloom is her niche- simply from her passive skills so u lose dmg however you CAN construct crit simply bloom response doesn’t crit! Stack HP%, some EM and ER, and crit from substats! @zyelexx Nilou can completely crit w her abilities/assaults, I’d recc jade cutter greatest for that! Bloom is her niche- simply from her passive skills so u lose dmg however you CAN construct crit simply bloom response doesn’t crit! Stack HP%, some EM and ER, and crit from substats! https://t.co/wGQTP0zjVd

On the subject of crew compositions, gamers actually solely have a number of choices in the meanwhile. On account of Nilou’s passive requring her groups to solely be made up of Hydro and Dendro characters, followers have the selection to both run two Hydro characters and two Dendro characters, or three Hydro characters and one Dendro character.

Nilou’s groups will all the time want a healer till both a Hydro or Dendro shielding character releases, so both Kokomi or Barbara will all the time take up a slot on her greatest groups. When it comes to Dendro characters, gamers actually solely have Dendro Traveler and Collei to select from, although with Nahida on the best way, Nilou’s crew compositions will get significantly better in Genshin Affect 3.2. As of the three.1 replace although, Nilou’s greatest groups seem like this:

Nilou

Barbara or Kokomi

Dendro Traveler

Collei or Xingqiu/Yelan

Nilou builds

Constructing Nilou is simple, as all of her harm scales off of her Max HP, making her greatest builds simple to finish. Followers will usually all the time need two items of the Tenacity of the Millelith set for its enhance to base HP, and the opposite two items can both belong to the Gilded Desires set or the Coronary heart of Depth set. Followers may even select the Wanderer’s Troupe set if they’ve good substats, however whatever the second set, they’re going to need to maximize stats like Max HP and Elemental Mastery.

On the subject of weapons, Nilou’s most suitable option is the Key of Khaj-Nisut, adopted by weapons just like the Jade Cutter, the Xiphos’ Moonlight, the Sapwood Blade, the Iron Sting, and Favonius Blade. Followers will need to choose weapons that grant Nilou additional Elemental Mastery and HP first. Nonetheless, contemplating that Nilou is not on the sector fairly often, her alternative of weapon is not as necessary.

Genshin Affect followers will need to ensure they’ve a powerful crew for Nilou to arrange for her launch.

