Best loadout for SP-X 80 in Modern Warfare 2

Trendy Warfare 2 is presently reside on all platforms and the newest providing of Activision has tons of latest content material for the participant base to chew on.

Name of Obligation: Trendy Warfare 2 comes with a number of new options for gamers to discover, and amongst them, the weapons and gunsmiths have seen a large overhaul from that of the earlier title. As such, gamers want to know the brand new system and know which weapons to make use of of their matches.

Avid gamers who’re trying to find a hard-hitting, but snappy sniper rifle, look no additional, because the SP-X 80 is unquestionably the perfect selection for that fast one-hit elimination.

SP-X 80 in Trendy Warfare 2 can obtain elimination in only one bullet

The SP-X 80 in Trendy Warfare 2 is a bolt-action sniper rifle that’s shortly gaining infamy as a result of its immense potential for quickscope. This gun additionally hits like a truck and may obtain elimination in only one bullet to the higher half of the opponent’s physique.

The bottom rifle can simply be thought-about a really highly effective weapon platform, nevertheless, including in some efficient attachments will enhance the lethality of the sniper rifle by a big margin.

Trendy Warfare 2 SP-X 80 loadout (picture by way of YouTube/KiaH)

The simplest loadout for SP-X 80 is as follows:

Barrel – 18.5″ Bryson LR Manufacturing facility

18.5″ Bryson LR Manufacturing facility Laser – Corio LAZ-44 V3

Corio LAZ-44 V3 Inventory – PVZ-890 Tac Inventory

PVZ-890 Tac Inventory Rear Grip – Schlager Match Grip

Schlager Match Grip Bolt – FSS ST87 Bolt

This construct for the SP-X 80 is especially tuned to scale back the aim-down sight time.

The 18.5″ Bryson LR Manufacturing facility barrel helps in enhancing hip-fire management together with offering a large increment within the aim-down sight velocity. Together with this, the Corio LAZ-44 V3 laser additionally boosts the purpose down sight velocity by a big margin.

The PVZ-890 Tac Inventory will increase the general mobility of the gun by including to the purpose down sight, dash, and crouch motion velocity. This attachment ensures that the operator has sufficient mobility to maneuver across the map with ease whereas geared up with this sniper.

The Schlager Match Grip additional improves the response time with this weapon by growing the dash to fireside and purpose down sight velocity. This may be certain that the operator is ready to shortly purpose their sights on the enemy and ship them for a respawn earlier than they can react.

Lastly, the FSS ST87 Bolt performs an important position within the construct because it will increase the speed of fireside of the sniper rifle. That is achieved by enhancing upon the rechambering time whereas utilizing this bolt.

This is without doubt one of the finest builds for the SP-X 80. Gamers who like to quickscope their opponents with a sniper rifle should give this weapon and the talked about attachments a strive.

The way to unlock the SP-X 80 Sniper rifle in Trendy Warfare 2

Unlocking the SP-X 80 is a really laborious grind in Trendy Warfare 2. To unlock the Sniper rifle, gamers must full the next steps:

Attain Stage 7 to unlock the SP-R 208

As soon as SP-R 208 reaches stage 16, it unlocks SA-B 50

Levelling up the SA-B 50 to stage 17 unlocks LA-B 330

As soon as LA-B 330 reaches stage 17, then the SP-X 80 lastly unlocks

