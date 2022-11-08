Best loadout for SO 14 in Modern Warfare 2

In the case of Battle Rifles in Fashionable Warfare 2, gamers at present have the choice to select from a collection of 4 weapons in-game. It’s a new class of firearms that has been added to the sport and is shortly rising up as a well-liked kind of platform among the many gamers.

Battle Rifles are Assault Rifles that fireside a heavier caliber bullet and may often eradicate their opponents with simply two to 3 rounds. Although they’ve a comparatively decrease firerate than conventional AR, the spectacular harm output from every particular person bullet does make up for the deficit.

On account of firing a heavier caliber bullet, the recoil of this class is a bit greater, however gamers with good purpose and skill to regulate the spray might be seen exceling with this sort of weapon platform.

If a participant is at present trying to find a Battle Rifle that has good recoil management throughout computerized firing mode, they they need to positively give the SO 14 a strive.

This text will index the unlock circumstances for the gun and likewise present the very best loadout that can enhance its usability.

The best way to unlock the SO 14 Battle Rifle in Fashionable Warfare 2 and its greatest loadout

Tech Tree for the Ordnance platform (Picture by way of Activision)

The SO 14 in Fashionable Warfare 2 is predicated on the M14 battle rifle from america armed forces. Similar to its real-life counterpart, it additionally comes with a selective firing mode and may hearth bullets in each semi-auto and full-auto configurations. It fires a 7.62x51mm NATO ammunition that may eradicate opponents in simply two rounds in Fashionable Warfare 2.

It belongs to the Ordinance Platform within the new gunsmith system of the title and is a really easy and non-grindy gun to unlock. To unlock the SO 14, gamers will simply have to achieve Stage 12 on the EBR-14 Marksman Rifle. There isn’t a unlock situation for the EBR-14 because it stays unlocked by default in Fashionable Warfare 2.

Exploring the very best loadout for SO 14

SO 14 sports activities the bottom firerate amongst all of the Battle Rifles which can be at present out there in Fashionable Warfare 2. This would possibly appear to be a evident weak point of the weapon, however it’s the decrease firerate of the gun that permits it to have the very best recoil management among the many others within the class.

The decrease recoil permits gamers to have higher management of the gun whereas firing, and thus results in a greater in-game time-to-kill (TTK) worth than its different counterparts. It’s a very highly effective weapon platform that may be additional improved by utilizing the next attachments:

Barrel – 16″ Chome-Lined RFX-40 Barrel

16″ Chome-Lined RFX-40 Barrel Laser – FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Inventory – SO R55 Adapter

SO R55 Adapter Underbarrel – Schlager Tango

Schlager Tango Journal – 50 Spherical Drum

SO 14 loadout tuned for higher mobility and response (Picture by way of YouTube/Klay)

This construct for SO 14 is principally tuned to get higher ADS and response time for the gun together with some boosts to the recoil management and steadiness.

The 16″ Chrome-Lined RFX-40 Barrel improves the ADS time of the gun by a big quantity together with giving bonuses to the hip-fire recoil management. This potential is additional improved by including the Schlager Tango underbarrel. This attachment offers boosts to the hip-fire accuracy, aim-walking steadiness, and recoil steadiness.

The response time and mobility of this gun is elevated by utilizing the SO R55 Adapter inventory. This attachment supplies bonuses to the speeds for crouch motion, sprinting, ADS, and aim-walking.

The response time of the gun is additional boosted by the utilization of the FSS OLE-V Laser, which improves the ADS and sprint-to-fire pace together with growing the aiming stability.

Lastly, the 50 Spherical drum ensures that the gamers have sufficient ammunition to mow down tons of enemies earlier than they even have to consider reloading.

SO 14 loadout in Fashionable Warfare 2 (Picture by way of YouTube/EzZmv)

Not having an optics would possibly trigger a number of the gamers to shrink back from this construct. In that case, they’ll use the next construct, which is tuned for even higher recoil management together with having an optics attachment:

Muzzle – Echoline GS-X

Echoline GS-X Barrel – 22″ Manufacturing unit Fourteen Barrel

22″ Manufacturing unit Fourteen Barrel Optics – SZ Minitac-40

SZ Minitac-40 Underbarrel – FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Journal – 50 Spherical Drums

These are the 2 greatest loadouts for the SO 14 Battle Rifle in Fashionable Warfare 2. Gamers who’re on the lookout for an easy-to-use weapon within the class that does not have a lot of the recoil downside ought to positively give this gun a strive.



